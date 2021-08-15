John Cena Posts Photo Of CM Punk After Referencing Him On SmackDown

Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar dismantled John Cena following the conclusion of WWE SummerSlam in his return to pro wrestling. Lesnar made his return to professional wrestling on Saturday night when he made his comeback at WWE Summerslam. The return was a big surprise for fans, but also a pleasant surprise as Lesnar is one of the biggest superstars in the professional wrestling world, not to mention a former UFC world champion, to boot. On Saturday night at Summerslam, Lesnar returned to the WWE ring and, after the show went off the air, he went on to slam Cena into oblivion in a move that only the fans who were sitting there ringside got to see. Take a look at the video of what went down below.