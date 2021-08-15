Maria Talks About Her First WWE Departure, WrestleMania 35 Situation, Family

Cageside Seats’ Shakiel Mahjouri got the chance to speak with Maria Kanellis for a new interview. Here are some of the highlights:. The situation that stopped Maria’s spark to compete in-ring at Wrestlemania 35: “It was the whole day,” she explains. “It used to be that when you got to the building at WrestleMania, you knew exactly where your family was going to go. You were able to show them why you’ve been away all year. Why you haven’t been coming home. Why you missed Christmas or Thanksgiving or birthdays, whatever. You were able to really just give your family a VIP treatment. And they didn’t have that. It was all about the sponsors. They had their area and then whatever else. But for the wrestlers themselves, there was no place for our families to go. I was like, I don’t like this. I don’t like this attitude towards my family. My daughter was actually stuck outside with my mother-in-law and my nanny for 45 minutes before I was able to even get them into the building because it was so far away to get security down there. What ended up happening is my the person doing my makeup had to go and get my family.