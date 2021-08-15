Cancel
Rutland, VT

These jobs are hiring in Rutland — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
Rutland News Beat
 7 days ago

(Rutland, VT) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Rutland-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. Server

🏛️ The Greens at Hanover

📍 Hanover, NH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Server Job description The position is for a part-time position, a day shift 9:30 am- 3:30 or 4:00 pm (aprox) for 2, 3 or 4 days a week. It requires good, friendly communication and social skills ...

2. Primary Care Physician, Community Health Center - flexible schedule

🏛️ Olesky Associates, Inc.

📍 Killington, VT

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

A Community Health Center providing a culture of community and quality health care is seeking an experienced Primary Care Physician (Family / Internal Medicine) to provide outpatient medical services ...

3. Part Time Server

🏛️ Angkor Wat Restaurant

📍 Woodstock, VT

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The Angkor Wat is looking for part-time (2-3 days per week) servers at our small dine in and takeout restaurant. Must have excellent communication skills, work ethic, flexible schedule and be a team ...

4. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health - Springfield, VT

🏛️ RTI International

📍 Springfield, VT

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $19.54/hr hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $24.08 per hour! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...

Rutland News Beat

With Rutland News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

