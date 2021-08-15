Cancel
Mccall, ID

Job alert: These jobs are open in Mccall

Mccall News Watch
 7 days ago

(MCCALL, ID) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Mccall.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mccall:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bSORtjs00

1. Obstetrics & Gynecology Travel Nurse RN - $2592 per week in ID

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $2,592 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $2,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in McCall, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2214 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lake Fork, ID

💰 $2,214 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in McCall, ID. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 12 weeks Pay: $2214 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,214 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $2,214 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Mccall, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Sonography Technician - $2,037 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $2,037 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in McCall, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $2,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in McCall, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers - Instant Apply!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Cascade, ID

💰 $1,008 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY $927-$1,008 WEEKLY PAY $48,204-$52,431 Top CPM: 0.42 SplitEffective Pay / Mile: $0.434 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED 3-4 Days Home Every 3-4 Weeks Out DEDICATED ACCOUNT Teams will live load in Nampa, ID ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Mccall News Watch

Mccall News Watch

Mccall, ID
ABOUT

With Mccall News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

