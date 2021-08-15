Cancel
WWE

Seth Rollins Seemingly References John Cena’s Recent Comments About Him

By PWMania.com Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cena made comments about Jon Moxley and a reference to CM Punk during his face-to-face promo segment with Roman Reigns on Friday’s SmackDown. Cena also commented Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, while bringing up Reigns’ time in The Shield. “You’ve been protected, Roman,” Cena said. “You’ve been protected by The Shield. Hell, you almost ruined Seth Rollins; you ran Dean Ambrose out of WWE.”

Cm Punk
Roman Reigns
John Cena
Seth Rollins
Jon Moxley
Dean Ambrose
