Samoa Joe Opens Up On Getting Cleared To Wrestle Again

Samoa Joe did an interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. Getting medically cleared after his history with concussions: “It was always a process,” said Joe. “It’s hard to give a real official timestamp on it because you got to understand with concussions, it’s not like ‘hey it’s mended, you’re good.’ And people keep applying this kind of black and white, cleared/uncleared status to it. But really, even when you’re cleared, it’s still monitoring you. There’s still check-ups, there’s still tests and so if there’s any differential, even after recovery is deemed, then it’s ‘no, no, no. We’re going to slow you up, bring you back in.’