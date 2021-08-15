Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Show Low

(SHOW LOW, AZ) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Show Low companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Show Low:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,588 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Show Low, AZ

💰 $3,588 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Show Low, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Show Low, AZ

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

3. Monitor

🏛️ First Student

📍 Snowflake, AZ

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Monitor/Aide At First Student, our Monitors/Aides are a constant reflection of our company's commitment to safety and customer service. The Monitor/Aide is responsible for providing ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2925 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Show Low, AZ

💰 $2,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Show Low, AZ. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 15 weeks Pay: $2925 ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $2,871 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Show Low, AZ

💰 $2,871 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Show Low, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Telemetry * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/29/2021

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2821 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Show Low, AZ

💰 $2,821 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Show Low, AZ. Shift: 3x12 hr PMs Start Date: ASAP Duration: 15 weeks Pay: $2821 ...

7. Caregiver assistant

🏛️ TBCS Enterprises LLC dba Bannon Springs Assisted Living

📍 Show Low, AZ

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This job is located in Vernon, AZ. We are seeking a Caregiver Assistant to join our team! You will assist in the daily care of elderly or disabled individuals. Responsibilities: * Assist clients with ...

8. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Snowflake, AZ

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

9. CL A Run 21-Home 7 100% No Touch-Rider Day One

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Show Low, AZ

💰 $2,485 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A OTR Drivers earn $2485/WK running 21 days out and then 7 days home with average weekly pay of $2100-$2485/WK - most drivers will earn $2485/WK Drivers are paid the following - this does NOT ...

10. Caregiver

🏛️ TLC Supported Living Services of Az.

📍 Show Low, AZ

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Qualifications * Must be at least 18 years of age. * Must pass a background check and fingerprint clearance. * Be able to lift at least 50lbs. * Must be willing to complete all ...