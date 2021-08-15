Cancel
Bloomfield, KY

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Bloomfield News Watch
Bloomfield News Watch
 7 days ago

(Bloomfield, KY) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Bloomfield are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0iAq_0bSORj9q00

1. In person interviews for Part Time Brand Ambassador

🏛️ Advantage Sales and Marketing

📍 Versailles, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

In person interviews for Part Time Brand Ambassador Apply today and join us on August 11th, from 11AM - 3PM at the Costco in Lexington, KY for a CDS in-warehouse event. We will hire qualified ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Flexible Schedules Cooks, Cashiers, Customer Service - Westport Road: Up To $12 An Hour

🏛️ Raising Cane's

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The Crewmember - At Raising Cane's, "What We Do" is serve the Perfect Box, Fast, Friendly, Clean & Have Fun! A Crewmember has the primary responsibility of providing a positive Customer experience ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Frankfort, KY

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Sales Coordinator

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level Outside Sales

🏛️ Southeastern Roofing

📍 Frankfort, KY

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Trust us, you want to work here! Why? Glad you asked... - Average 1st year income: $80,000 (Years 2+ $125,000 Average) - Base Salary + Commission - Flexible Schedules - Full Paid Training - Polos ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Part Time Sales Associate

🏛️ CBD American Shaman, LLC

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a part-time sales associate to join our team! Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: * Sell and educate customers on our vast line of CBD products * Create repeat customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Warehouse - Administrative Assistant III

🏛️ Staffing the Universe

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

UPS Warehouse - Administrative Assistant III Louisville, KY $18.00/hr 10:00pm - 3:00am, M-F ( Part time Nights ) 6 month+ temp assignment Will be assisting Feeder Dispatch at nights.

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL A Truck Driver - Choose your schedule - $1,800 per week

🏛️ American Trucking Group

📍 Chaplin, KY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time or full-time position. Choose your own work schedule and home time. Pay up to 69 CMP. Average of $1,800 for one week run. Mostly drop and hook. Position Description: * Pay: 60 to 69 CMP ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Self Motivated Merchandiser

🏛️ TouchPoint360 | In-Store Retail Execution and Consulting

📍 Shelbyville, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Touchpoint360 is looking for an experienced Merchandiser with strong customer service skills to work part time with a world class brand in the hardware channel. A monthly store visit can vary ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Bloomfield News Watch

Bloomfield News Watch

Bloomfield, KY
With Bloomfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

