Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs
(Bloomfield, KY) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Bloomfield are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. In person interviews for Part Time Brand Ambassador
🏛️ Advantage Sales and Marketing
📍 Versailles, KY
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
In person interviews for Part Time Brand Ambassador Apply today and join us on August 11th, from 11AM - 3PM at the Costco in Lexington, KY for a CDS in-warehouse event. We will hire qualified ...
2. Flexible Schedules Cooks, Cashiers, Customer Service - Westport Road: Up To $12 An Hour
🏛️ Raising Cane's
📍 Louisville, KY
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
The Crewmember - At Raising Cane's, "What We Do" is serve the Perfect Box, Fast, Friendly, Clean & Have Fun! A Crewmember has the primary responsibility of providing a positive Customer experience ...
3. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr
🏛️ Softproinc
📍 Frankfort, KY
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Sales Coordinator
4. Entry Level Outside Sales
🏛️ Southeastern Roofing
📍 Frankfort, KY
💰 $125,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Trust us, you want to work here! Why? Glad you asked... - Average 1st year income: $80,000 (Years 2+ $125,000 Average) - Base Salary + Commission - Flexible Schedules - Full Paid Training - Polos ...
5. Part Time Sales Associate
🏛️ CBD American Shaman, LLC
📍 Louisville, KY
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are seeking a part-time sales associate to join our team! Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: * Sell and educate customers on our vast line of CBD products * Create repeat customer ...
6. Warehouse - Administrative Assistant III
🏛️ Staffing the Universe
📍 Louisville, KY
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
UPS Warehouse - Administrative Assistant III Louisville, KY $18.00/hr 10:00pm - 3:00am, M-F ( Part time Nights ) 6 month+ temp assignment Will be assisting Feeder Dispatch at nights.
7. CDL A Truck Driver - Choose your schedule - $1,800 per week
🏛️ American Trucking Group
📍 Chaplin, KY
💰 $1,800 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Part-time or full-time position. Choose your own work schedule and home time. Pay up to 69 CMP. Average of $1,800 for one week run. Mostly drop and hook. Position Description: * Pay: 60 to 69 CMP ...
8. Self Motivated Merchandiser
🏛️ TouchPoint360 | In-Store Retail Execution and Consulting
📍 Shelbyville, KY
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Touchpoint360 is looking for an experienced Merchandiser with strong customer service skills to work part time with a world class brand in the hardware channel. A monthly store visit can vary ...
Comments / 0