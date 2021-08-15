Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Bloomfield, KY) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Bloomfield are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. In person interviews for Part Time Brand Ambassador

🏛️ Advantage Sales and Marketing

📍 Versailles, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

In person interviews for Part Time Brand Ambassador Apply today and join us on August 11th, from 11AM - 3PM at the Costco in Lexington, KY for a CDS in-warehouse event. We will hire qualified ...

2. Flexible Schedules Cooks, Cashiers, Customer Service - Westport Road: Up To $12 An Hour

🏛️ Raising Cane's

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The Crewmember - At Raising Cane's, "What We Do" is serve the Perfect Box, Fast, Friendly, Clean & Have Fun! A Crewmember has the primary responsibility of providing a positive Customer experience ...

3. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Frankfort, KY

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Sales Coordinator

4. Entry Level Outside Sales

🏛️ Southeastern Roofing

📍 Frankfort, KY

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Trust us, you want to work here! Why? Glad you asked... - Average 1st year income: $80,000 (Years 2+ $125,000 Average) - Base Salary + Commission - Flexible Schedules - Full Paid Training - Polos ...

5. Part Time Sales Associate

🏛️ CBD American Shaman, LLC

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a part-time sales associate to join our team! Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: * Sell and educate customers on our vast line of CBD products * Create repeat customer ...

6. Warehouse - Administrative Assistant III

🏛️ Staffing the Universe

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

UPS Warehouse - Administrative Assistant III Louisville, KY $18.00/hr 10:00pm - 3:00am, M-F ( Part time Nights ) 6 month+ temp assignment Will be assisting Feeder Dispatch at nights.

7. CDL A Truck Driver - Choose your schedule - $1,800 per week

🏛️ American Trucking Group

📍 Chaplin, KY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time or full-time position. Choose your own work schedule and home time. Pay up to 69 CMP. Average of $1,800 for one week run. Mostly drop and hook. Position Description: * Pay: 60 to 69 CMP ...

8. Self Motivated Merchandiser

🏛️ TouchPoint360 | In-Store Retail Execution and Consulting

📍 Shelbyville, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Touchpoint360 is looking for an experienced Merchandiser with strong customer service skills to work part time with a world class brand in the hardware channel. A monthly store visit can vary ...