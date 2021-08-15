These Boston companies are looking for workers to start immediately
(Boston, MA) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Boston-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.
1. Senior Sales Associate
🏛️ CommTank Inc.
📍 Wakefield, MA
💰 $65,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CommTank, Inc., an enterprise specializing in the installation, inspection, maintenance and repair of tanks and related equipment, has an immediate opening for a Senior Sales Associate. The Sales ...
2. Sales Agent
🏛️ Combined Insurance
📍 Boston, MA
💰 $500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Your Career, Your Choice - Sales Agent Combined Insurance, a leader in the supplemental industry for nearly 100 years, has an immediate opportunity for a sales agent to join our growing team. The ...
3. Package Handler (Immediately Hiring)
🏛️ Amazon
📍 West Bridgewater, MA
💰 $100 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.15, plus $1,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 prior to 9/12/2021
4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Boston, MA
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
Comments / 0