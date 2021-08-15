Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Santa Fe

(SANTA FE, MO) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Santa Fe companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Santa Fe:

1. LPN Licensed Practical Nurse

🏛️ Terradin

📍 Mexico, MO

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client, an Independent Living and Assisted Living facility, located in Columbia, MO is seeking an LPN Licensed Practical Nurse to join their team! New nursing grads are welcome to apply! Schedule ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Mexico, MO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Correctional Officer WERDCC

🏛️ Missouri State Department of Corrections

📍 Vandalia, MO

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary : Hourly: $17.30 Annual: $36,000.00 Why you'll love this position: A position in the Missouri Department of Corrections is more than a job. It's a calling. Corrections employees transform ...

4. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Mexico, MO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Monroe City, MO

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Monroe City, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

6. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Mexico, MO

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

By becoming a Greenheart Exchange Local Coordinator, you have the opportunity to change the world by bringing cultural exchange to your community. Local Coordinators are independent contractors who ...

7. Packaging Operators

🏛️ C & S Business Services

📍 Williamsburg, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C&S has multiple immediate openings for full-time Packaging Operators in Jefferson City. Salary/hours for Packaging Operators: $13.50/hr.; 12 hour rotating day shifts Responsibilities for Packaging ...

8. Physician / Primary Care (IM or FM) / Missouri

🏛️ Department of Veterans Affairs

📍 Mexico, MO

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran's Hospital in Columbia, MO is recruiting for a BE/BC Internal Medicine or Family Medicine physician to join our staff at our Mexico, MO Community Based Outpatient ...

9. CRNA / Anesthesiology / Missouri / Locum tenens / $1,360/Day CRNA Needed in Mexico, MO Job

🏛️ Locum Life..

📍 Mexico, MO

💰 $1,360 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details: * Pay Rate : $170/hour (8 hour guarantee) * Overtime: $220/hour * Qualifications : CRNA * MO license required * Facility : Small Community Hospital * Schedule : May 10 and random shifts ...

10. OTR CDL Class A Company Drivers

🏛️ Sharp Transport, Inc.

📍 Mexico, MO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL Class A Company Drivers SHARP TRANSPORT A BETTER JOB A BETTER LIFE!! We are Hiring! New Wage Increase! Bonus Opportunities! Make $75K or more a year!! * Starting Pay up to 52 Cents Per Mile