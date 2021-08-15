Job alert: These Parsons jobs are accepting applications

(PARSONS, KS) Companies in Parsons are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Parsons:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,857 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pittsburg, KS

💰 $2,857 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Pittsburg, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care ...

2. Commercial Photographer

🏛️ Miller's Professional Imaging

📍 Pittsburg, KS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Miller's Professional Imaging is the largest professional photography lab in the United States. We provide professional prints and products for professional photographers in all fifty ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Pittsburg, KS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Parsons, KS

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

5. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $2176 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Chanute, KS

💰 $2,176 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Lab Technician for an exciting Travel Allied job in Chanute, KS. Shift: 5x8 hr PMs Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2176 / Week About MedUS ...

6. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Pittsburg, KS

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

7. Property Manager

🏛️ Nlee Management And Consulting Llc

📍 Parsons, KS

💰 $35,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Property Manager to become a part of our team! This position is for a Senior Section 8 property in Parsons, KS. You will help plan and facilitate all property management functions ...

8. House Manager for a Youth Residential Center

🏛️ Delores Homes Llc

📍 Independence, KS

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Supervisor for our Youth Residential Center coordinates and directs the day-to-day operations of the group home. General Accountabilities * Evaluates the work of staff to ensure that programs are ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Over $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA - Oklahoma

📍 Edna, KS

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers in Oklahoma Recent Graduates Welcome - Earn Over $70,000 per Year After 1st Year Sign-On Bonus for Class A Drivers: * $7,500 Sign-On Bonus for drivers with 1 ...

10. CDL-A Company Truck Driver Job - Home Weekly!

🏛️ Hill Brothers Transportation

📍 Independence, KS

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come Join The Hill Bros Family And Get Home Weekly! Hill Bros. is now seeking CDL-A truck drivers for opportunities offering high starting pay rates, weekly home time, and loads of great benefits. We ...