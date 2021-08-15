Cancel
Spicer, MN

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Spicer

Posted by 
Spicer Updates
Spicer Updates
 7 days ago

(SPICER, MN) Companies in Spicer are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Spicer:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bSORcyl00

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,325 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Litchfield, MN

💰 $1,450 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Litchfield, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,800/Week - $5,000 Sign-On + Benefits

🏛️ Ryder - Minneapolis, MN - TJ Maxx Regional

📍 Cold Spring, MN

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder Is Hiring Class A Company Drivers 2-3 Layovers per Week - Average $1,800 Per Week + $5,000 Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2499 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Paynesville, MN

💰 $2,499 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Standard Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Paynesville, MN. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2499 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Maintenance Technician - Multiple Openings

🏛️ Job Juncture

📍 Clara City, MN

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maintenance Technician - Multiple Openings Day shift: 6am-6pm or Night shift: 6pm-6am $21-35/hour DOE Our Willmar, MN food manufacturing client is looking to hire multiple Maintenance Technicians on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Industrial Maintenance Technician -- 1st Shift

🏛️ Avon Plastics

📍 Paynesville, MN

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: Maintenance Technician is responsible for conducting preventative and repair maintenance on Washline, extrusion/injeciton machines and equipment. Knowledge Needed: * Mathematics ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Machine Operator Automated Line 2nd Shift $19.50 hour plus 1.50 shift

🏛️ LP Building Solutions

📍 Litchfield, MN

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a 2nd Shift Machine Technician $19.50 Plus to join our team! $500 signing bonus $2000 retention bonus in 6 months Hours are Monday - Thursday 4:00pm - 2:00 am Fridays are optional OT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Material Handler - Days - $1,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ Milk Specialties Global

📍 Clara City, MN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Milk Specialties Global, our focus is to create high-quality ingredients designed to optimize health and nutrition. We are passionate and dedicated people. Each day, we collectively explore new ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Financial Operations Associate

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Cold Spring, MN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Financial Operations Associate Temporary (6+ months) St. Cloud, MN $17/hr Kelly is seeking a Financial Operations Associate to work with our premier client in the financial services industry at their ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Cold Spring, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Willmar, MN

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

