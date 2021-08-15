Cancel
Wenatchee, WA

Job alert: These jobs are open in Wenatchee

Wenatchee Post
Wenatchee Post
 7 days ago

(WENATCHEE, WA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Wenatchee.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wenatchee:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bSORZHS00

1. Travel Occupational Therapist - $2131 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $2,131 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Wenatchee, WA. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 12 weeks Pay: $2131 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Certified Public Accountant

🏛️ Diversified HR Consulting

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Certified Public Accountant McQuaig and Welk, a business consulting and CPA firm, is looking for a highly-analytical certified public accountant (CPA) to join our team. We work with our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. EMT / Emergency Medical Technician

🏛️ Amphibious Medics

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Amphibious Medics is currently hiring EMT-Bs or above for Full Time and Per Diem as Health and Safety Medical Technicians in Wenatchee, WA. Company Overview Amphibious Medics is a veteran owned ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Landscape Maintenance Team Lead

🏛️ Vintage Valley LLC

📍 Leavenworth, WA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION TITLE:Maintenance Team Lead EMPLOYMENT TYPE: Seasonal Full Time MIN. HOURS:35hours per week STARTING SALARY RANGE: $19.00 - $22.30 per/hr. based on experience EMPLOYMENT PERIOD:Annually ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3170 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $3,170 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Wenatchee, WA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,170 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $3,170 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Wenatchee, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,821 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $2,821 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Wenatchee, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. OTR CDL A Company Driver No Touch Freight Up to $91K Per Year

🏛️ J- Mar Enterprises

📍 Ellensburg, WA

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL A Drivers No Touch Freight and Flexible Home Time! $2,000 Signing Bonus! Drivers earning up to $91,000/year! Call Us At: (877) 596-2559 or Apply Below! J-Mar Enterprises is a family-owned ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Wenatchee Post

Wenatchee Post

Wenatchee, WA
With Wenatchee Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Local
Washington Health
City
Wenatchee, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Health
City
Ellensburg, WA
State
Washington State
