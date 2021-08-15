Cancel
Glendive, MT

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Glendive

Posted by 
Glendive Bulletin
 7 days ago

(GLENDIVE, MT) Companies in Glendive are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Glendive:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bSORYOj00

1. Seeking Auto Techs - We'll Help You Relocate!

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Glendive, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: * $58,000 - $78,000 a year * Relocation packages * Medical, dental, and vision plans * Paid holidays and PTO * Short and long-term ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Representative

🏛️ Verizon Authorized Retailer Cellular Plus

📍 Glendive, MT

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus Sales Representative $500 Sign On Bonus We need outgoing full time Sales Representatives who are genuinely devoted to finding the best solution for our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Glendive, MT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1909.44 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Glendive, MT

💰 $1,909 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Glendive, MT. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1909.44 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,774 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Glendive, MT

💰 $1,774 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Catapult Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Glendive, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

6. OTR CDL A Company Driver No Touch Freight Up to $91K Per Year

🏛️ J- Mar Enterprises

📍 Beach, ND

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL A Drivers No Touch Freight and Flexible Home Time! $2,000 Signing Bonus! Drivers earning up to $91,000/year! Call Us At: (877) 596-2559 or Apply Below! J-Mar Enterprises is a family-owned ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - COVID19 - $1,744 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Glendive, MT

💰 $1,744 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Glendive, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/13 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1704.96 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Glendive, MT

💰 $1,704 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Glendive, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($1690/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Glendive, MT

💰 $1,690 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. MT - LPN - LTC - Days - Housing Provided- $36.94 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Glendive, MT

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LTC LPN needed for our Extended Care (EC) facility. This is a 13 week, day assignment starting December 2020. Housing is provided; it's shared and paid for by the facility. ACTIVE MONTANA License; or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Glendive, MT
With Glendive Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

