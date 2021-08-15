Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Youngstown

(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Youngstown companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Youngstown:

1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Lease Purchase - Up to $10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 Youngstown, OH

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers to Lease Purchase! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Take a look at our No Money Down ...

2. Insurance Representative - Customer Service

🏛️ Humble Beginnings

📍 Youngstown, OH

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking insurance agents with exceptional customer service experience to join our independent Insurance agency! We help agents in getting licensed as well. You will be part of a ...

3. Telemetry Travel Nurse RN - $3816 per week in PA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Farrell, PA

💰 $3,816 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

4. CL A Lease Purcahse - $0 Down-No Credit Check-Home Wkly-No touch

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Youngstown, OH

💰 $3,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run regional Lease Purchase - no money down, no credit check with average of $3250-$3600/WK Gross. 99.9% no touch and 85% drop and hook dry van Drivers are home every week for 34-48 ...

5. Regional Dry Van Truck Driver Job in Boardman, OH

🏛️ Total Transportation

📍 Youngstown, OH

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Regional Dry Van Truck Driver Job - Boardman, Ohio TOTAL Success for Truck Drivers $2,500 Solo Sign-On Bonus SOLO DRIVERS * 36 to 45 per mile based on experience (3 years with no ...

6. Project Manager

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Mercer, PA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

High Salary, Excellent Benefits, 401k AND MORE!! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Josh McLean Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $130,000 ...

7. Outside Sales

🏛️ Heartland

📍 Youngstown, OH

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Across Ohio Local for Local Role With Opportunity To Sell Nationwide * Uncapped Compensation Plan - Career Path * Average 1st Year Earnings: $75K+ * Average 2nd Year Earnings: $100K+ * Grow ...

8. RN Night Supervisor

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Boardman, OH

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Jobot Job is hosted by: Anae Obee Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $29 - $31 per hour A bit about us: * A nursing and ...

9. Yard Jockey - CDL A - Local | Vandalia, OH

🏛️ TransForce

📍 Youngstown, OH

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description TransForce is seeking Class A Yard Jockey Drivers inVandalia, OH * $21.50 per Hour plus Benefits & Home Daily * All shifts available - Monday thru Friday * Drivers average 8 to 11 ...

10. CDL A Owner-Operator Driver

🏛️ Hub Group

📍 Youngstown, OH

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CONTRACTING OWNER-OPERATORS Align your business with a stable and growing carrier! One of the Nation's top carriers, Hub Group, is looking for CDL A owner-operator truck drivers in your area. Here at ...