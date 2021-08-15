Cancel
Lancaster, NH

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Berlin

 7 days ago

(BERLIN, NH) Companies in Berlin are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Berlin:


1. Emergency Medicine: New Hampshire Premier Ski Region

🏛️ Jordan Search Consultants

📍 Lancaster, NH

💰 $150 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Emergency Medicine opening in Lancaster, New Hampshire. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com • Full-time hospital employed position • BC/BE in ER, IM or FP • 12- 12hr ...

2. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Lancaster, NH

💰 $2,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Lancaster, New Hampshire. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

3. Full-Time Janitor Position (up to $14/hr)

🏛️ McDonalds

📍 Lancaster, NH

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a full-time Janitor to help keep the restaurant looking clean, sanitary and sharp. Early morning hours & one weekend day are a must. Background check required. Benefits for ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $80k/Yr + Up to $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Northern New England

📍 Stoneham, ME

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $80,000/Year + Up to $5,000 Sign-On Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

5. Fire Sprinkler Technician - Company Vehicle and more

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Roxbury, ME

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are a Fire Sprinkler Technician with at least 3 years of experience, please read on. We're a leading fire sprinkler & alarm service contractor with great resources to ensure our employees feel ...

6. Linecook

🏛️ Wildcat Inn and Tavern

📍 Jackson, NH

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are Country Inn and music venue seeking a quality linecook with positive attitude to round off our year round staff. Flex schedule available. Email resume to chef Bryant Company Description ...

7. Physician / Endocrinology / New Hampshire / Permanent / Endocrinologist Needed in New Hampshire Job

🏛️ Locum Life..

📍 Lancaster, NH

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details: * Salary: Competitive * Sign-Up and Relocation - Housing stipend * Student Loan Repayment * Benefits: Health, Dental and Vision * Benefits: Accidental, Disability and Life * CME: 1 week ...

8. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Lancaster, NH

💰 $2,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Lancaster, New Hampshire. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

9. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Berlin, NH

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Apply today for CDL-A company truck driver jobs at Tyson Foods! When you join ...

10. Local CDL A Driver Home Every Night

🏛️ Mr. Bult's, Inc.

📍 Milan, NH

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Local CDL A Driver Home Every Night Location: Littleton, NH & pay is $1700 /wk For More Information, please Call (844) 862-1260 or Apply Below! Mr. Bult s Inc. , the nation s largest semi-truck waste ...

ABOUT

With Berlin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

