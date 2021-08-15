Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wellfleet Daily

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Wellfleet

Posted by 
Wellfleet Daily
Wellfleet Daily
 7 days ago

(Wellfleet, MA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Wellfleet are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t23iS_0bSORD6i00

1. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Barnstable, MA

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Maintenance

🏛️ The Colony Condominium Trust

📍 Brewster, MA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time, Year Round in Brewster. Seasonal tasks, special projects and everyday work that use a variety of skills. Will train. We offer a schedule that will work for you. Some benefits after 90 days

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Server Cashier

🏛️ Honey Dew Donuts

📍 Sandwich, MA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part time morning, afternoon, and evening shifts are available Experience is preferred, but not necessary Must be able to work some weekend shifts

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Administrative Aide/Rental Property Inspector

🏛️ Town of Eastham

📍 Eastham, MA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Administrative Aide / Rental Property Inspector The Town of Eastham seeks qualified applicants for the part-time, 15-hour per week position of Administrative Aide/Rental Property Inspector. This ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Assistant Manager

🏛️ La Plaza Del Sol

📍 Mashpee, MA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

office work, and general maintenance around the motel, fulltime (part time is up for discussion) job that includes bonuses. salary based upon experience and performance. Hotel Operations Hotel ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Retail Merchandiser

🏛️ Polar Beverages

📍 Barnstable, MA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Polar Beverages is looking to hire Merchandisers throughout New England. Full Time, Part Time & Summer positions available. *$500 Sign On Bonus* Paid after 6 months in the position Responsibilities

Click Here to Apply Now

7. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Eastham, MA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Eastham, MA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ Cumberland Farms - Cape Cod

📍 Wellfleet, MA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Whether you are looking for an incredible full-time career, or a great part-time job, the Customer Service Associate is the backbone of our company. As a Customer Service Associate ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Spa Receptionist

🏛️ WTS International

📍 Brewster, MA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

WTS International, the world's leading spa, fitness and leisure firm, is seeking part time Spa Receptionists for a luxury boutique spa in Brewster, MA. The Spa Receptionist is responsible for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Wellfleet Daily

Wellfleet Daily

Wellfleet, MA
15
Followers
244
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wellfleet Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobs#Fitness#Retail#Hotel Operations Hotel#Time#Part Time Summer#Eastham#Wts International
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy