Cherokee Village, AR

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Cherokee Village

Cherokee Village Times
 7 days ago

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Companies in Cherokee Village are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cherokee Village:


1. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Pocahontas, AR

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

2. Maintenance supervisor / Millwright

🏛️ Black River Commodities LLC

📍 Pocahontas, AR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Primary responsibilities will be supervising, coordinating, planning and overseeing day-to-day and long-term maintenance of the rice mill to ensure quality work and minimal downtime in a safe and ...

3. Press Brake Operator - Start Rate $15.00/hour

🏛️ Emerson Electric Company

📍 Ash Flat, AR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Press Brake Operator is responsible for the set up and operation of Press Brakes based on blueprints to fabricate parts that meet customer specifications. AS A PRESS BRAKE OPERATOR , YOU WILL

4. Associate Dentist

🏛️ Thayer Dental Care

📍 Thayer, MO

💰 $350,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a licensed Dentist to join a growing well established dental practice located in Southern Missouri and Northeast Arkansas. Our dental practice is equipped with our own in-office dental ...

5. Quality Inspector - Start Rate $17.50/Hour

🏛️ Emerson Electric Company

📍 Ash Flat, AR

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Quality Inspector is responsible inspecting and testing the dimensional, metallurgical and appearance of all parts to meet the plant's quality goals. AS A QUALITY INSPECTOR , YOU WILL: * Audit ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Cherokee Village, AR

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

7. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Pocahontas, AR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Cherokee Village, AR

💰 $12,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Dedicated Truck Drivers Home Weekly or Daily - $1,000 Transition Bonus! Multiple Routes Available! Get Seated Fast! Don't Wait, Apply Now! Top-Paying CDL A Job Opportunities: * Choose U.S

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Weekend - Earn Up to $220,000/Year

🏛️ Capitol Trucking

📍 Cherokee Village, AR

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking CDL-A Lease Purchase Drivers! Earn up to $220,000 Annually Based on Experience Lease Purchase with 85% success rate. We teach you to run the business! Pay & Benefits: * Personalized dispatch ...

10. Local $1,200 Per Wk Route Available Now - CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Bulk Transport

📍 Hardy, AR

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BTC wants you to Drive Local With Us! We know, as we're sure you do too, that people get what they pay for. We want excellent, motivated drivers and our pay package reflects that desire. Job ...

Cherokee Village Times

With Cherokee Village Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

