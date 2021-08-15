Cancel
Lincolnton, GA

No experience necessary — Lincolnton companies hiring now

Lincolnton Bulletin
 7 days ago

(Lincolnton, GA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Lincolnton companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

1. Tower Climbers

🏛️ Georgia Carolina Tower

📍 Thomson, GA

💰 $150 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to hire Cell Phone Tower Climbers No Experience needed Must Be in shape and able to climb at least 300' Multiple times in a day All work is out of town traveling pay is by the day with pre ...

2. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Parksville, SC

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

3. FT/PT LPN - $32+/HR- Same Day Pay, No Fees

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Appling, GA

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whether you have no experience or you are a seasoned nurse aide, ShiftMed welcomes you to join our nursing team! We do things a little differently at ShiftMed by offering you a position on our ...

4. Account Services Specialist

🏛️ U-Blast Stencil Ltd.

📍 Elberton, GA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ASS will be responsible for * The accurate maintenance of U-Blast Accounts. * Taking care of U-Blast customer accounts with company philosophy and purpose in mind. * Accurate data entry with orders ...

Comments / 0

Lincolnton, GA
ABOUT

With Lincolnton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

