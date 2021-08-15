No experience necessary — Lincolnton companies hiring now

(Lincolnton, GA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Lincolnton companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Tower Climbers

🏛️ Georgia Carolina Tower

📍 Thomson, GA

💰 $150 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to hire Cell Phone Tower Climbers No Experience needed Must Be in shape and able to climb at least 300' Multiple times in a day All work is out of town traveling pay is by the day with pre ...

2. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Parksville, SC

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

3. FT/PT LPN - $32+/HR- Same Day Pay, No Fees

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Appling, GA

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whether you have no experience or you are a seasoned nurse aide, ShiftMed welcomes you to join our nursing team! We do things a little differently at ShiftMed by offering you a position on our ...

4. Account Services Specialist

🏛️ U-Blast Stencil Ltd.

📍 Elberton, GA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ASS will be responsible for * The accurate maintenance of U-Blast Accounts. * Taking care of U-Blast customer accounts with company philosophy and purpose in mind. * Accurate data entry with orders ...