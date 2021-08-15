No experience necessary — Lincolnton companies hiring now
(Lincolnton, GA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Lincolnton companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. Tower Climbers
🏛️ Georgia Carolina Tower
📍 Thomson, GA
💰 $150 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to hire Cell Phone Tower Climbers No Experience needed Must Be in shape and able to climb at least 300' Multiple times in a day All work is out of town traveling pay is by the day with pre ...
2. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Parksville, SC
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
3. FT/PT LPN - $32+/HR- Same Day Pay, No Fees
🏛️ ShiftMed
📍 Appling, GA
💰 $32 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Whether you have no experience or you are a seasoned nurse aide, ShiftMed welcomes you to join our nursing team! We do things a little differently at ShiftMed by offering you a position on our ...
4. Account Services Specialist
🏛️ U-Blast Stencil Ltd.
📍 Elberton, GA
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
ASS will be responsible for * The accurate maintenance of U-Blast Accounts. * Taking care of U-Blast customer accounts with company philosophy and purpose in mind. * Accurate data entry with orders ...
Comments / 0