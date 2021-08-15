Cancel
Flagstaff, AZ

Ready for a change? These Flagstaff jobs are accepting applications

Flagstaff Journal
Flagstaff Journal
 7 days ago

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Flagstaff.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Flagstaff:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bSOR1bF00

1. Mortgage Protection Specialist ($10K-$20K/Monthly)

🏛️ Family First Life Steadfast

📍 Flagstaff, AZ

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life is the premier company for flexible schedule opportunities in a motivating environment of independent Life Insurance Agents. SEEKING: Licensed Life Insurance Agents, or the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Part-Time or Full-Time Physician - Adult Primary Care

🏛️ CHS Recruiting

📍 Flagstaff, AZ

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Internal Medicine opening in Flagstaff, Arizona. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com OPEN POSITION: * Physician, Primary Care * Open to J1 Visa Candidates SCHEDULE ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Realtor ~ Vacation Sales Representative

🏛️ Wyndham Destinations

📍 Flagstaff, AZ

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wyndham Destinations is the world's largest vacation ownership company with an impressive list of world-renowned destinations. We've grown and excelled by remaining true to our corporate values of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Life Insurance Agent (Training Provided!!) ($20k Monthly!!)

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Sedona, AZ

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life aka "The Rogue IMO" is hiring licensed and non licensed life insurance agents. Not currently licensed? Get licensed in as little as 1 week! We offer "XCel Solutions" pre-licensing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse - RN - CVOR - Cardiovascular Operating Room - $2822 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Flagstaff, AZ

💰 $2,822 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Cardiovascular Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Flagstaff, AZ. Shift: 4x10 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Flagstaff, AZ

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. SQL Server Administrator

🏛️ Craytek

📍 Flagstaff, AZ

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior System Admin (SQL Server Focus) - Bangor, WA The position is on the Bangor Trident Submarine Base, Washington. Install, upgrade, and monitor software and hardware. Maintain the essentials such ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Hiring Auto Technicians - Relocation Packages Available

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Flagstaff, AZ

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: * $58,000 - $78,000 a year * Relocation packages * Medical, dental, and vision plans * Paid holidays and PTO * Short and long-term ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Flagstaff, AZ

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Work from Home - Sales Representatives

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Flagstaff, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking immediate positions for a business-minded salesperson. Work from home and anywhere in the US. No cold calling. Full time or Part-time. Commissions, bonuses, and leadership development are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Flagstaff Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

