Hollandale, MS

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Hollandale

Hollandale Today
 7 days ago

(HOLLANDALE, MS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Hollandale companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hollandale:


1. Sales Rep - Make $1,500 + a week!

🏛️ Schwartz Agency

📍 Greenville, MS

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring and training insurance agents to go out and service Middle Income America and protect their families. * We will train you to call, set, and run appointments from your home office. * We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Greenville, MS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Med Surg RN

🏛️ FocusPoint Healthcare

📍 Greenville, MS

💰 $3,037 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Surg Nurses needed in Mississippi Overall Assignment Amount : $40,481+ (Based on 36 hrs) Overall Weekly Amount: $ 3,037+ (Based on 36 hrs) Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13-week assignment 36/48 hour ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2808.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Greenville, MS

💰 $2,808 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Greenville, MS. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,808 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Greenville, MS

💰 $2,808 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Greenville, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/07 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - Intermediate Care - $2,772 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Greenville, MS

💰 $2,772 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Intermediate Care for a travel nursing job in Greenville, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Intermediate Care

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Greenville, MS

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Greenville, MS

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $80,000/Year + Incentives

🏛️ Sysco - Jackson

📍 Panther Burn, MS

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $80,000/Year + Incentives! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to contribute ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Set Up Assistant

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Greenville, MS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking experienced leads and merchandisers for Resets, Remodels, and New Store Set-ups for immediate hire! Travel can be anywhere from 3 to 6 weeks at a time with hotel ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Hollandale Today

Hollandale, MS
ABOUT

With Hollandale Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

