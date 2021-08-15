These jobs are hiring in Greenfield — and they let you set your own schedule
(Greenfield, CA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Greenfield are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Pick-Up Driver | Dispatcher | Sampler
🏛️ Luttrell Staffing Group
📍 Salinas, CA
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Do you have a flexible schedule? Are you also able to multi-task? Luttrell Staffing Group is seeking Pick-Up Driver | Dispatcher for company in Salinas, CA. Key duties and details for Pick-Up Driver ...
2. Owner
🏛️ POKE BOWLRRITO
📍 Salinas, CA
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Full Job Description POKE BOWL-RRITO Restaurant is looking to hire part time / full time employees for our Salinas Ca. location, and below are the qualifications: * Must be super friendly and ...
3. Front Desk Staff, Salinas Center
🏛️ Digital NEST
📍 Salinas, CA
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
JOB TITLE: Front Desk Staff, Salinas Center RATE OF PAY: $15.00 - 15.50 / hour, part-time, non-exempt HOURS PER WEEK: 20-24hrs/week BENEFITS: Paid time off and retirement plan ORGANIZATION SIZE: 50 ...
4. AM Warehouse Worker - Package Handler - Salinas, CA
🏛️ OnTrac
📍 Salinas, CA
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring Warehouse Workers / Package Handlers for our Salinas, CA facility located 5 miles Northwest of Salinas Municipal Airport!!! Schedule: Mon-Sat, 5AM-9AM (part-time, about 20-25 hours per ...
5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance
📍 Greenfield, CA
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
6. Residential Caregiver-NOC Shift
🏛️ Psynergy Programs, Inc.
📍 Greenfield, CA
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Psynergy Programs, an adult residential facility, is looking for full-time and part-time Residential Caregivers to work with our clients, supporting them in all areas of their daily living, in our ...
