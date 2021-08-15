Cancel
Greenfield, CA

These jobs are hiring in Greenfield — and they let you set your own schedule

Greenfield News Watch
 7 days ago

(Greenfield, CA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Greenfield are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Pick-Up Driver | Dispatcher | Sampler

🏛️ Luttrell Staffing Group

📍 Salinas, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Do you have a flexible schedule? Are you also able to multi-task? Luttrell Staffing Group is seeking Pick-Up Driver | Dispatcher for company in Salinas, CA. Key duties and details for Pick-Up Driver ...

2. Owner

🏛️ POKE BOWLRRITO

📍 Salinas, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full Job Description POKE BOWL-RRITO Restaurant is looking to hire part time / full time employees for our Salinas Ca. location, and below are the qualifications: * Must be super friendly and ...

3. Front Desk Staff, Salinas Center

🏛️ Digital NEST

📍 Salinas, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

JOB TITLE: Front Desk Staff, Salinas Center RATE OF PAY: $15.00 - 15.50 / hour, part-time, non-exempt HOURS PER WEEK: 20-24hrs/week BENEFITS: Paid time off and retirement plan ORGANIZATION SIZE: 50 ...

4. AM Warehouse Worker - Package Handler - Salinas, CA

🏛️ OnTrac

📍 Salinas, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring Warehouse Workers / Package Handlers for our Salinas, CA facility located 5 miles Northwest of Salinas Municipal Airport!!! Schedule: Mon-Sat, 5AM-9AM (part-time, about 20-25 hours per ...

5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Greenfield, CA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

6. Residential Caregiver-NOC Shift

🏛️ Psynergy Programs, Inc.

📍 Greenfield, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Psynergy Programs, an adult residential facility, is looking for full-time and part-time Residential Caregivers to work with our clients, supporting them in all areas of their daily living, in our ...

With Greenfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

