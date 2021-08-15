These jobs are hiring in Greenfield — and they let you set your own schedule

(Greenfield, CA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Greenfield are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Pick-Up Driver | Dispatcher | Sampler

🏛️ Luttrell Staffing Group

📍 Salinas, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Do you have a flexible schedule? Are you also able to multi-task? Luttrell Staffing Group is seeking Pick-Up Driver | Dispatcher for company in Salinas, CA. Key duties and details for Pick-Up Driver ...

2. Owner

🏛️ POKE BOWLRRITO

📍 Salinas, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full Job Description POKE BOWL-RRITO Restaurant is looking to hire part time / full time employees for our Salinas Ca. location, and below are the qualifications: * Must be super friendly and ...

3. Front Desk Staff, Salinas Center

🏛️ Digital NEST

📍 Salinas, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

JOB TITLE: Front Desk Staff, Salinas Center RATE OF PAY: $15.00 - 15.50 / hour, part-time, non-exempt HOURS PER WEEK: 20-24hrs/week BENEFITS: Paid time off and retirement plan ORGANIZATION SIZE: 50 ...

4. AM Warehouse Worker - Package Handler - Salinas, CA

🏛️ OnTrac

📍 Salinas, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring Warehouse Workers / Package Handlers for our Salinas, CA facility located 5 miles Northwest of Salinas Municipal Airport!!! Schedule: Mon-Sat, 5AM-9AM (part-time, about 20-25 hours per ...

5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Greenfield, CA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

6. Residential Caregiver-NOC Shift

🏛️ Psynergy Programs, Inc.

📍 Greenfield, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Psynergy Programs, an adult residential facility, is looking for full-time and part-time Residential Caregivers to work with our clients, supporting them in all areas of their daily living, in our ...