Ready for a change? These Stockton jobs are accepting applications

(STOCKTON, CA) Companies in Stockton are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Stockton:

1. Home Improvement Sales Representative

🏛️ CAT EXTERIORS

📍 Elk Grove, CA

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking Home Improvement Sales Representatives to become an integral part of our team! You will be responsible for selling products such as windows, roofing, patio covers, heating and air ...

2. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/15/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Stockton, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,899 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Stockton, CA

💰 $3,899 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Stockton, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

4. Insurance Sales SALARY+ COMMISSION+BONUS

🏛️ Confidence Plus Insurance Services, LLC

📍 Stockton, CA

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you tired of being a job seeker? Are you looking for a career? Join our team today, and begin to enjoy a friendly team atmosphere, with an upbeat energy. IF you like HELPING PEOPLE and MAKING ...

5. Marketing Communications Specialist

🏛️ Luhdorff & Scalmanini Consulting Engineers

📍 Elk Grove, CA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary LSCE is seeking a driven and enthusiastic individual for a full-time position at our main corporate office in Woodland, CA as a Deliverable Specialist. The position is ideal for ...

6. Part-Time Family/Personal Assistant in Brentwood

🏛️ Rose's Agency

📍 Brentwood, CA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a tech-savvy, friendly, organized, and pro-active Family Assistant/Personal Assistant to care for a family that values a coordinated team and home in Brentwood, CA. The role ...

7. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Operations

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Riverbank, CA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $25.55/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

8. Specialty Pharmaceutical Territory Manger - Sacramento Area

🏛️ The Huddleston Group, Inc.

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A great opportunity to get your foot in the door to join a fast growing specialty pharmaceutical sales organization. Currently recruiting for a Specialty GI Territory Sales Representative position in ...

9. Account Manager

🏛️ Universal Forest Products

📍 Thornton, CA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Account Manager FULL-TIME $24/hr The Account Manager is responsible for the sale of Company products and services by developing and maintaining customer contacts within an assigned territory or area ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $3,779 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Stockton, CA

💰 $3,779 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Stockton, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Telemetry * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/29 ...