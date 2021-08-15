Cancel
Cove, AR

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Cove

(COVE, AR) Companies in Cove are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cove:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNvny_0bSOQfjZ00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Average $60,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ JBS Carriers - Texas Live Haul Rendering

📍 Cove, AR

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver Opportunities With JBS Carriers! Mount Pleasant, TX - Rendering Driver Your Home for a Better Future. Drive how you want with pay and benefits no one can beat. Feed the nation ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Mena, AR

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

By becoming a Greenheart Exchange Local Coordinator, you have the opportunity to change the world by bringing cultural exchange to your community. Local Coordinators are independent contractors who ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse - Med/Surg RN - Mena, AR

🏛️ General Healthcare Resources - Travel Nursing

📍 Mena, AR

💰 $1,777 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Travel Med/Surg Registered Nurse (RN) Start your next travel opportunity with this great Registered Nurse (RN) position in Mena, AR. Job Details * $1,777 gross weekly * 36 hours/week Job Requirements

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Mena, AR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL A Drivers / Avg. $1,375 Weekly / Dedicated Route

🏛️ Paper Transport, Inc.

📍 Boles, AR

💰 $1,375 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Guaranteed Weekly Pay | Weekly Home Time | 99% No-Touch Freight CDL A Regional Truck Driver Opportunity: Average weekly pay up to $1,375/week depending on location/position Ask about our training ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL-A Truck Drivers: Recruiters Standing by 24/7--CALL NOW!

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Mena, AR

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Top-Paying CDL A Job Opportunities: Choose U.S. Xpress and work with the nation's fifth-largest asset-based carrier! * High annual salary * Bonuses available in certain locations. Ask for details

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Class A Driving - Avg $80k/Year

🏛️ Tri-National

📍 Cove, AR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tri-National is hiring today. Call (844) 971-1520 Hiring OTR Company Drivers JOB BENEFITS: * Average $80,000 per year * $10,000 sign-on bonus * Generous home time; Home when you want, for as long as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Sales Associate

🏛️ GPM Investments, LLC

📍 Mena, AR

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: The Sales Associate is responsible for providing exceptional, fast pace customer service to our customers! Responsibilities: * Greets customers in a friendly manner as they enter the store

Click Here to Apply Now

Cove News Beat

Cove News Beat

