Buffalo, WY

Job alert: These Buffalo jobs are accepting applications

Buffalo Voice
 7 days ago

(BUFFALO, WY) Companies in Buffalo are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Buffalo:


1. Journeyman Electrician

🏛️ Jackson Electric Inc.

📍 Sheridan, WY

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position is for a working Journeyman electrician duties include: Wiring new and remodel commercial projects, Residential, and service work. Some control work and trouble shooting. Need to know how to ...

2. Machinist

🏛️ Craftco Metals Services, Inc.

📍 Sheridan, WY

💰 $22 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking Machinist's to become an integral part of our team! We are a small, close-knit business currently employing approximately 30 people with work throughout Wyoming, Montana and Colorado

3. COSTCO Doubles

🏛️ Navajo Express, Inc.

📍 Buffalo, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Doubles Company DriversBenefits * Consistently Earn $1400-$1600/week * Orientation Pay * Dedicated Runs * Through House 2x/Week * Professionally Maintained Equipment

4. Day Care Assistant

🏛️ 5 Star Child Care

📍 Buffalo, WY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Boutique Day Care in Buffalo supporting Johnson and Sheridan Counties is looking for a professional to assist the director in managing the Day Care on a part time basis. With over 14 years of ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - Perioperative - $4,221 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Sheridan, WY

💰 $4,221 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN Perioperative for a travel nursing job in Sheridan, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Perioperative * Discipline: RN * ...

6. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Sheridan, WY

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Buffalo, WY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,400-$1,800/Week + Benefits

🏛️ Navajo Express - Doubles

📍 Buffalo, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Experienced CDL-A Drivers! Consistently Earn $1,400-$1,800/Week - Excellent Benefits - Dedicated Runs! Our growth and commitment to our drivers continues in 2021, with big plans on the ...

9. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Sheridan, WY

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

10. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Sheridan, WY

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Buffalo Voice

Buffalo, WY
ABOUT

With Buffalo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

