Cambridge, NE

Job alert: These jobs are open in Cambridge

Posted by 
Cambridge News Alert
Cambridge News Alert
 7 days ago

(CAMBRIDGE, NE) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Cambridge.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cambridge:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bSOQdy700

1. Custodian

🏛️ ELWOOD PUBLIC SCHOOL

📍 Elwood, NE

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HELP WANTED Full Time Position Elwood Public School is accepting applications for a custodian. Wage will be $13.25 per hour. This position includes single health insurance (Blue Cross/Blue Shield ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Marina Bar & Grill Manager

🏛️ Willow Springs Investment Group, Inc

📍 Mccook, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seasonal-22 weeks: Order, receive & stock supplies, food, sundries & alcohol. Schedule employees. Must be able to lift 50#s. Cook burgers, etc. on a flat top grill (will train if necessary). Open ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Cambridge, NE

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Life Insurance Agent - Must Be Licensed - Hiring This Week

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Danbury, NE

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We provide weekly pay, great benefits, and we are looking to hire this week. You must have an active life insurance license for this position. In our experience, we have found that these are natural ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Motel/Hotel HandyMan

🏛️ MHM HOSPITALITY LLC

📍 Mccook, NE

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description * Check equipment and perform routine maintenance to ensure everything is in working order * Repair malfunctioning equipment units and broken structures. * Handyman * Clean facilities ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,371 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Cambridge, NE

💰 $2,371 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Cambridge, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Mccook, NE

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Truck Driver CDL A - Home Weekly

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Norcatur, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. OTR Truck Driving Job - $.61 CPM

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Mccook, NE

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,774 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Cambridge, NE

💰 $2,774 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Cambridge, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Cambridge News Alert

Cambridge News Alert

Cambridge, NE
14
Followers
180
Post
533
Views
ABOUT

With Cambridge News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

