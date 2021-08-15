Cancel
Nucla, CO

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Nucla

Posted by 
Nucla Digest
Nucla Digest
 7 days ago

(NUCLA, CO) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Nucla companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Nucla:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bSOQc5O00

1. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with Caviar

🏛️ Caviar

📍 Montrose, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. Caviar is a part of DoorDash. When you sign up, youll join the fleet of independent couriers, called Dashers. Through DoorDash, you can receive either Caviar or DoorDash ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Communities that Care Mobilizer - Montrose

🏛️ Hilltop

📍 Montrose, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Become a part of an organization that has been providing compassionate and comprehensive human services to Western Colorado for 70 years. At Hilltop, we put People First and we value relationship ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Program Manager - Montrose

🏛️ Hilltop

📍 Montrose, CO

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Become a part of an organization that has been providing compassionate and comprehensive human services to Western Colorado for 70 years. At Hilltop, we put People First and we value relationship ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Montrose, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Montrose, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

