Baker, MT

Job alert: These Baker jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Baker News Beat
 7 days ago

(BAKER, MT) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Baker.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Baker:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bSOQbCf00

1. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2080.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Baker, MT

💰 $2,080 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Baker, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2080 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1895 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Baker, MT

💰 $1,895 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Baker, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1895 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($1850/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Baker, MT

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. MT - Critical Access RN - ER/Acute Care - Nights - immed start- $57.32 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Baker, MT

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Need - Experienced Night shift Critical Access RN to work in small Critical Access Hospital with 2 bay ER, 5 bed acute care. Must be comfortable working all areas of the facility including ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Baker, MT
ABOUT

With Baker News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Baker, MT
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
