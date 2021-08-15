Job alert: These Baker jobs are accepting applications

(BAKER, MT) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Baker.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Baker:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2080.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Baker, MT

💰 $2,080 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Baker, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2080 ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1895 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Baker, MT

💰 $1,895 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Baker, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1895 ...

3. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($1850/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Baker, MT

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

4. MT - Critical Access RN - ER/Acute Care - Nights - immed start- $57.32 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Baker, MT

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Need - Experienced Night shift Critical Access RN to work in small Critical Access Hospital with 2 bay ER, 5 bed acute care. Must be comfortable working all areas of the facility including ...