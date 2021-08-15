Hiring Now: These roles are open in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Newark.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Newark:

1. Pharma QMS Sales Representative

🏛️ Jobot

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rockstar pharmaceutical QMS sales positions***Remote****Dynamic results oriented company and team This Jobot Job is hosted by: Anjolee Peterson Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply ...

2. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/15/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Fremont, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

3. Office Operations Admin

🏛️ Maven Recruiting Group

📍 Alameda, CA

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to join a company known as an "industry disruptor?" Are you an organized, detail-oriented and motivated team-player? Do you enjoy having your hands on multiple initiatives? Do you have ...

4. Yard Clerk/Truck Drivers

🏛️ ProLogistix

📍 Oakland, CA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YARD DRIVERS IN OAKLAND, CA $200 GIFT CARD SIGN ON BONUS ProLogistix is currently hiring Yard drivers for a fast growing logistics company in Oakland, CA. These are Temp to Hire positions. We ...

5. Case and Crate Crewmember

🏛️ HQ Pack

📍 Newark, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Case and Crate Crewmember FULL-TIME $22/hr Starting hourly pay is between $20.00 and $22.00/hour depending on experience. Working as part of a production team, the Case and Crate crew members build ...

6. Production & Packaging Associate

🏛️ Obour Foods

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Us: Obour Foods is a small, local producer of gourmet hummus and tahini, founded in San Francisco in 2017. We currently operate in 12 farmers' markets around the Bay Area but are growing ...

7. Medical Office admin assistant

🏛️ Campbell Physical Therapy

📍 Campbell, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Office admin assistant Fast paced office is looking for a front desk assistant who must understand insurances and have experience answering phones, verifying insurances, getting ...

8. Merchandiser - Start at $19/Hour - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Golden Brands - San Jose, CA - Merchandiser

📍 Newark, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GOLDEN BRANDS IS NOW HIRING Merchandisers in San Jose, CA Medical, Dental, Vision Our Default Plan is Free to our Employees, their Spouses, and their Kids! Start at $19/Hour + OT Career Advancement ...

9. $19/hr & $1000 Sign-On Bonus! Operations Associate (AM & PM Shift)

🏛️ SPIN

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring for AM shift (6AM-2:30PM) PM shift (2:30 PM - 11 PM)! $19/hr and receive a $1000 bonus after your first 60 days. About the Role At Spin, we give people the Freedom to Move. Spin Mobility ...

10. Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Teams ...