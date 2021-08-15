Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, CA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Newark

Posted by 
East Bay News
East Bay News
 7 days ago

(NEWARK, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Newark.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Newark:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bSOQaJw00

1. Pharma QMS Sales Representative

🏛️ Jobot

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rockstar pharmaceutical QMS sales positions***Remote****Dynamic results oriented company and team This Jobot Job is hosted by: Anjolee Peterson Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/15/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Fremont, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Office Operations Admin

🏛️ Maven Recruiting Group

📍 Alameda, CA

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to join a company known as an "industry disruptor?" Are you an organized, detail-oriented and motivated team-player? Do you enjoy having your hands on multiple initiatives? Do you have ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Yard Clerk/Truck Drivers

🏛️ ProLogistix

📍 Oakland, CA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YARD DRIVERS IN OAKLAND, CA $200 GIFT CARD SIGN ON BONUS ProLogistix is currently hiring Yard drivers for a fast growing logistics company in Oakland, CA. These are Temp to Hire positions. We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Case and Crate Crewmember

🏛️ HQ Pack

📍 Newark, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Case and Crate Crewmember FULL-TIME $22/hr Starting hourly pay is between $20.00 and $22.00/hour depending on experience. Working as part of a production team, the Case and Crate crew members build ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Production & Packaging Associate

🏛️ Obour Foods

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Us: Obour Foods is a small, local producer of gourmet hummus and tahini, founded in San Francisco in 2017. We currently operate in 12 farmers' markets around the Bay Area but are growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Medical Office admin assistant

🏛️ Campbell Physical Therapy

📍 Campbell, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Office admin assistant Fast paced office is looking for a front desk assistant who must understand insurances and have experience answering phones, verifying insurances, getting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Merchandiser - Start at $19/Hour - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Golden Brands - San Jose, CA - Merchandiser

📍 Newark, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GOLDEN BRANDS IS NOW HIRING Merchandisers in San Jose, CA Medical, Dental, Vision Our Default Plan is Free to our Employees, their Spouses, and their Kids! Start at $19/Hour + OT Career Advancement ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. $19/hr & $1000 Sign-On Bonus! Operations Associate (AM & PM Shift)

🏛️ SPIN

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring for AM shift (6AM-2:30PM) PM shift (2:30 PM - 11 PM)! $19/hr and receive a $1000 bonus after your first 60 days. About the Role At Spin, we give people the Freedom to Move. Spin Mobility ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Teams ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
East Bay News

East Bay News

Newark, CA
284
Followers
417
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With East Bay News, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Newark, CA
City
Oakland, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfarm Payrolls#Qms#Rockstar#Cdl#Office Operations#Prologistix#Obour Foods#Medical Office#Merchandiser Start#Dental#Employees#Spouses#Am Pm Shift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Top condo units for sale in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Newark’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Newark area, click here.
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Check out these Newark homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Built in 2018, this gorgeous townhome sits in a prime corner lot and filled with sunlight. Many high end upgrades throughout the home. Upgraded
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Newark events coming up

1. Out with the Pain IN with the Joy~Fremont; 2. How To Improve Your Memory - Fremont; 3. VIP Petcare at Bogie's Discount Pet Food & Supplies; 4. Help Your Child Learn More Tennis with Beginner Tennis Program!; 5. Music at The Grove! Cisco Kid;
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Newark

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Newark: 1. Pharma QMS Sales Representative; 2. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/08/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On; 3. Administrative Analyst II (Rail); 4. Client Services Coordinator; 5. Yard Clerk/Truck Drivers; 6. Retail Remodeling and Fixturing Coordinator;
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

These houses are for sale in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Newark area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

The lineup: Sports news in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) Newark sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Newark-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautifully remodeled Mid-Century Modern home in a prime Sunnyvale location. Light & bright open floor plan w/ wide oak floors, tongue & groove ceilings
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Newark

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Newark: 1. Strategic Account Manager up to $200K; 2. General Manager - casual full-service restaurant; 3. Construction Administrative Assistant; 4. Customer Support Agent; 5. Shipping and Receiving Specialist; 6. Patient Care Coordinator / Rehab Aide
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Newark, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Newark area, click here.
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Live events on the horizon in Newark

1. Learning Tree Preschool Summer Fest; 2. Swiss National Day Celebration; 3. Hawaiian Fall Bash; 4. Fremont, CA: Trivalley Running Club Thursday Fun Group Run at Dick's Sporting Goods; 5. Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing;
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Take a look at these homes on the market in Newark

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Veronica Clyatt - 925-989-4968 - Luxury home with upgraded amenities & rich detailing throughout its bright, vibrant & spacious layout. Located in the prestigious

Comments / 0

Community Policy