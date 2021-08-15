Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Yuma require no experience

(Yuma, AZ) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Yuma companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Equipment Mechanic Helper | MCAS Yuma, AZ

🏛️ VETPRIDE SERVICES INC

📍 Yuma, AZ

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Yuma - Yuma, AZ Position Type Temporary Education Level High School Diploma or Equivalent Salary Range $14.87 - $19.09 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job Shift ...

2. Data Entry $15 per hour Hiring NOW! (Quality Control)

🏛️ FieldWorks

📍 Yuma, AZ

💰 $450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Schedule an Interview at Call Now! Hiring Immediately Earn Up To $450/Week Work on an Important Campaign! Data Entry and Office Work! No previous experience required Full time and part time positions ...

3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Yuma, AZ

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

4. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week Salary Hiring all AZ

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Yuma, AZ

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

5. Technology Sales Professional

🏛️ Image Source, Inc

📍 Yuma, AZ

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What are you looking for? Are you looking for an entry-level career in sales where you can earn six figures? Salary + Commission (with no commission caps) with a potential for a 200k+ annual income

6. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Yuma, AZ

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...