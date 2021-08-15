Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Los Angeles

Los Angeles News Beat
 7 days ago

(LOS ANGELES, CA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Los Angeles companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Los Angeles:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9Zk5_0bSOQYVM00

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/15/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Los Angeles, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service/Sales Representative

🏛️ FFL Coastal

📍 Los Angeles, CA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you capable of performing at a high level? Are you tired of getting paid the same as the person you're outworking? Want to be rewarded for the work you do? If you answer yes to any of these ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Mid-Market Account Executive

🏛️ Premiere Onboard - SALESTARS

📍 Los Angeles, CA

💰 $180,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client is a leader in their industry specializing in construction management software (SaaS). They have $10M in funding and are rapidly growing in the U.S. market. They are seeking a talented ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Glocap

📍 Los Angeles, CA

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client is one of the leaders in streaming services. They are looking for an Administrative Assistant to support a very busy Awards department for a 5 month assignment. The team has a great track ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Dental Assisant - $21/hr + Medical

🏛️ Digital Smiles of Torrance

📍 Inglewood, CA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Time Dental Assistant $17 to $21/hr + Medical, Paid Time Off and Bonuses! Our hi-tech dental office located in Torrance, CA is growing and we need to add a Dental Assistant (DA) our team! This ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. DRIVERS WITH RELIABLE VEHICLE - START WORK ASAP

🏛️ Deliver LA

📍 Los Angeles, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BEST DRIVING JOB IN LA . Consistent work on the clock not by commission. Minimum $20 an hour GUARANTEED for qualified full time drivers. Plus: $100 starting bonus after 1st week! About us: deliverLA ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. General Labor - Yard Holster Driver / Operator

🏛️ ITS Conglobal

📍 East Los Angeles, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you like working outdoors? Are you looking for a career in the railroad industry? Are you looking for a career with great growth opportunities instead of just a job? If you have warehouse ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Part Time Receiving Clerk

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Gardena, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manpower is in search of part-time receiving clerk for a Japanese market in Gardena, CA. Please see job details below and apply! What's in it for you? *Full Time Hours *1st Shift Mornings *Tuesday ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Landscaping Worker

🏛️ TruGreen

📍 Los Angeles, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $15.00 an hour R15485 Lawn Specialist 16022 Adelante St, Irwindale, California 91706 Job Description Do you like being outdoors? Do you like a job where every day is different? The Specialist ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Cemetery Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Los Angeles, CA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our established funeral home and cemetery is seeking a Cemetery Manager to oversee all daily operations. Cemetery Manager Responsibilities: * Lead the groundskeeping team and ensure the cemetery is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Los Angeles News Beat

With Los Angeles News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

