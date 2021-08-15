Hiring Now: These roles are open in Campbellsville

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) Companies in Campbellsville are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Campbellsville:

1. CDL-A Driver - Home Daily Earn $1,100 - $1,308

🏛️ Nationwide-Express

📍 Lebanon, KY

💰 $1,308 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dedicated Spotter/Shuttle: Driver will be pulling end dump trailers, hauling scrap metal, servicing a 50 mile radius. Driver will be responsible for spotting trailers at the customer facility

2. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,515 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Campbellsville, KY

💰 $2,515 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Campbellsville, Kentucky. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Campbellsville, KY

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. HOME HEALTH AIDE - $12.50/HOUR!!!

🏛️ Personal Touch Home Care

📍 Columbia, KY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NEW HOURLY RATE - $12.50/Hour!!! Personal Touch is growing and currently has 2 OPENINGS for "Home Health Aide's" Make a difference - "Caregivers Improve Lives!" PERSONAL TOUCH HOME CARE believes in ...

5. Material Handler

🏛️ Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, Inc.

📍 Lebanon, KY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is looking for a high energy, positive attitude, team-minded Material Handler to join our team! This position is essential for the success of our retail store ...

6. Amazon Package Sorter - Flexible Shifts

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Campbellsville, KY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Campbellsville, KY Hourly pay rate: Up to ...

7. Licensed Behavioral Health Counselor / Social Worker

🏛️ Nulease Medical Solutions

📍 Campbellsville, KY

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NuLease Medical Solutions, a medication assisted substance abuse treatment program, is looking for a Full-Time Licensed Behavioral Health Counselor/Social Worker to join the Campbellsville, KY team

8. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ Altitude Development Group

📍 Greensburg, KY

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Altitude is growing, and we are looking for a high achiever who loves helping people, has an ownership mindset, and will thrive in a B2B sales role. This would be an ideal fit if you enjoy being out ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $1k/Week Guaranteed + $4k Sign-On

🏛️ Ryder - Louisville, KY AT&T

📍 Springfield, KY

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Home Daily - Minimum Guarantee of $1,000/Week + $4k Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,317 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Campbellsville, KY

💰 $2,317 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Campbellsville, Kentucky. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit