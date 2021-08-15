Cancel
Rock River Today

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Rock River

 7 days ago

(ROCK RIVER, WY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Rock River.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Rock River:




1. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2363.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Laramie, WY

💰 $2,363 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Laramie, WY. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2363.4 / ...

2. BEBP06-2021-01363-Benefits and Eligibility Specialist I-Laramie

🏛️ State of Wyoming

📍 Laramie, WY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BEBP06-2021-01363-Benefits and Eligibility Specialist I-Laramie Print ( Apply BEBP06-2021-01363-Benefits and Eligibility Specialist I-Laramie Salary $17.92 Hourly Location Laramie, WY Job Type ...

3. Care Professional

🏛️ Cathedral Home for Children

📍 Laramie, WY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CATEGORY: Care Professional Description General Purpose : To maintain a safe, meaningful, and therapeutic relationship with clients. What I'm Responsible For (Essential Functions): The following ...

4. Customer Service Team Member

🏛️ T-J, Inc - Taco Johns

📍 Laramie, WY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking a Qualified Customer Service Oriented Team Member in Laramie, Wyoming Welcome to the wonderful world of Taco John's! In our ever-evolving need of servicing the customers we love, Taco John ...

5. Bus Drivers

🏛️ Albany County School District #1

📍 Laramie, WY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Albany County School District #1 is now seeking to hire a bus driver. ACSD#1 Transportation is seeking Bus Drivers, $16.34/hr. Candidate does not need experience; we offer paid training. ABOUT

6. Traveling Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Laramie, WY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking traveling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. * Must work well on a crew in a retail setting * Must be prepared to travel for extended ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Rock River, WY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,400-$1,800/Week + Benefits

🏛️ Navajo Express - Doubles

📍 Rock River, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Experienced CDL-A Drivers! Consistently Earn $1,400-$1,800/Week - Excellent Benefits - Dedicated Runs! Our growth and commitment to our drivers continues in 2021, with big plans on the ...

9. OTR CDL A Company Driver No Touch Freight Up to $91K Per Year

🏛️ J- Mar Enterprises

📍 Bosler, WY

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL A Drivers No Touch Freight and Flexible Home Time! $2,000 Signing Bonus! Drivers earning up to $91,000/year! Call Us At: (877) 596-2559 or Apply Below! J-Mar Enterprises is a family-owned ...

10. Avg 500 miles/Day, Home 2-3 Nights/Week - CDL A Company Driver Transport

🏛️ AmeriGas/PTI

📍 Bosler, WY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Regional Class A CDL Driver $10,000 Sign-On Bonus Company Drivers: Are you looking for more home time? Generous Pay with Bonuses? Assigned Equipment with no slip-seating? If so, PTI (Propane ...

ABOUT

With Rock River Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

