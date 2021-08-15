Cancel
Morganton, GA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Morganton

Morganton Digest
Morganton Digest
 7 days ago

(MORGANTON, GA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Morganton.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Morganton:


1. General Dentist - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Great Expressions Dental Centers

📍 Dahlonega, GA

💰 $215,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Come join our terrific dental team in our Marietta, GApractice! Dr. Kevin Dancy has an immediate, select opening for a full-time General Dentist to join a fully digital, high income ...

2. Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) Travel Nurse RN - $2592 weekly in GA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Blue Ridge, GA

💰 $2,592 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. Psychologist of Psychology Postdoctoral Candidate

🏛️ Blue Ridge Psychological Services, LLC

📍 Blue Ridge, GA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Blue Ridge Psychological Services, LLC is excited to the announce a full-time opening for a psychologist, neurodevelopmental psychologist or post-doctoral candidate at our private practice clinic in ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Blairsville, GA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

5. Travel Occupational Therapist - COVID19 - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Andrews, NC

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Andrews, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

6. Civil Equipment Operator

🏛️ American Sites, Inc

📍 Helen, GA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Sites is a telecommunications construction company based in Helen, GA. We perform civil construction on multiple sites around Helen and cell tower sites on the road. This includes concrete ...

7. Community Health Worker (BHJOB1435_26865) VR

🏛️ Astyra Corporation

📍 Murphy, NC

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Community Health Worker - Cherokee or Graham County, North Carolina Summary Description * Astyra is looking to recruit Community Health Workers who reside in either Cherokee or Graham county to make ...

8. General Laborer - Start at $17.08/Hour - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ WestRock - Chattanooga, TN - General Laborer

📍 Ocoee, TN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WESTROCK IS NOW HIRING General Laborers in Chattanooga, TN Start at $17.08/Hour Benefits 30 Days From Hire Date! Paid Vacation About WestRock: WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to ...

9. Landscaping Worker

🏛️ TruGreen

📍 Dahlonega, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $16.00 an hour R15580 Lawn Specialist 535 Industrial Way, Cumming, Georgia 30040 Job Description Do you like being outdoors? Do you like a job where every day is different? The Specialist ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2173 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Blue Ridge, GA

💰 $2,173 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Blue Ridge, GA. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/22/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Morganton Digest

Morganton Digest

Morganton, GA
With Morganton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

