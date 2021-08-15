Cancel
Scooba, MS

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Scooba

Scooba Digest
 7 days ago

(SCOOBA, MS) Companies in Scooba are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Scooba:


1. Lease Purchase Driver Job in Meridian, MS

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Lease Purchase Driver Job - Meridian, Mississippi CDL-A Truck Driver - LEASE PURCHASE OPPORTUNITY Have you ever dreamed of owning your truck and being your own boss? Come experience the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Advocate

🏛️ Blue Cross of Idaho Health Service, Inc.

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Customer Advocates are the key to what we "do" at Blue Cross of Idaho! Join our award-winning team providing outstanding customer service in our contact center environment. CA's receive, research ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL A Driver

🏛️ Nationwide-Express

📍 Macon, MS

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Drivers are hauling Steel Coils out of the steel mill and hauling Scrap Metal back to the steel mill in Columbus, MS multiple times weekly. Drivers pulled customized End Dump trailers with rails on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. General Manager

🏛️ Jackie's

📍 Macon, MS

💰 $36,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Certified Hospitality Company with diverse holdings is inviting candidates for General Manager 1. Starting Salary----$36,500.00 2. Earned bonus ranges from $3000.00 to $50,000.00 a year paid monthly ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Scooba, MS

💰 $1,450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY $1,250-$1,450 WEEKLY $65,000,-$75,400 AnnuallyTop CPM: 0.54 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.502 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED 34 Hour Reset Weekly DEDICATED ACCOUNT Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers for a Dedicated ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $68,000-$85,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Action Resources - Hanceville & Gadsden

📍 Scooba, MS

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Action Resources is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Company Drivers Earn $68k-$85k + $7.5k Sign On Bonus - Owner Operators Gross $140k-$300k As one of the premier specialty chemical carriers in the U.S., Action ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers - Instant Apply!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $1,450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY $1,250-$1,450 WEEKLY PAY $65,000-$75,400 AnnuallyTop CPM: 0.49 Effective Pay / Mile: 0.442 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED 3-4 days every 3-4 weeks out DEDICATED ACCOUNT This is a flatbed operation hauling ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Class A CDL Truck Driver Lease 2 Purchase 4050 to 4400 per wk OTR

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $4,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Pay $4050 to $4400 per week (3000 miles/week x $1.30 cpm + $150 accessorial pay per week) * CPM & FSC paid on all miles loaded & empty trailers * All forced dispatched to all cities ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Class A CDL Driver

🏛️ BRK Trucking

📍 Marion, MS

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Class A CDL Drivers with a minimum of 3 months experience for a dedicated driving position * $58,000-$70,000 annual income * .46/mile to start * working for 1 prestigious dedicated customer

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Class A Driving - Avg $80k/Year

🏛️ Tri-National

📍 Panola, AL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tri-National is hiring today. Call (844) 971-1520 Hiring OTR Company Drivers JOB BENEFITS: * Average $80,000 per year * $10,000 sign-on bonus * Generous home time; Home when you want, for as long as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

