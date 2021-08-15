Job alert: These jobs are open in Harlan

(HARLAN, IA) Companies in Harlan are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Harlan:

1. Diesel Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Omaha, NE

📍 Shelby, IA

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Diesel Technicians in Omaha, NE! Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position Overview: To provide timely, quality ...

2. READY MIX DRIVER

🏛️ GCC Ready Mix

📍 Denison, IA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GCC Location: Pay rate starting at: $19.24 (hourly) At GCC, employees are our most important resource. As a part of the GCC family, you'll bewelcomed into a culture thatpromotes thecompany vision and ...

3. Internal Medicine Physician / MD / DO

🏛️ NOW Healthcare

📍 Audubon, IA

💰 $269,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stable and Growing health system seeks an Internal Medicine Physician to work in a Rural Health Clinic and Hospital in Western Iowa! Come make a difference with a reputable and financially stable ...

4. Sheet Metal Team Member

🏛️ Job Juncture

📍 Harlan, IA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sheet Metal Team Member Harlan, IA $16-17/hour Our Harlan, Iowa manufacturing client is looking to hire a Sheet Metal Team Member to their 1st shift operations (M-F 6am-2:30pm). This is a growing ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,321 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Harlan, IA

💰 $2,321 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Harlan, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Harlan, IA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

7. CDL Solo and Team Truck Drivers - Top Pay + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Kottke Trucking, Inc.

📍 Harlan, IA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Solo and Team CDL A Truck Drivers! Solos Average $70,000 Yearly - Earn Up To 56 CPM - Great Benefits As we grow, we are in search of more drivers to join our family. Apply Today! Position ...

8. Internal Medicine Physician / MD / DO

🏛️ NOW Healthcare Recruiting

📍 Audubon, IA

💰 $269,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Internal Medicine opening in Audubon, Iowa. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com Stable and Growing health system seeks an Internal Medicine Physician to work in a Rural Health ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year - Sign-On Bonuses

🏛️ SYGMA - Kansas City Relocation

📍 Harlan, IA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Kansas City Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out - Average $75k+/year! This Position Requires Relocation to ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $45,000-$75,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ J.B. Hunt - Straight Truck

📍 Harlan, IA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Straight Truck Driving Jobs With J.B. Hunt! Average up to $75,000/year with Excellent Benefits! At J.B. Hunt, we continue to grow and successfully serve a demanding customer base by adding diversity ...