Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harlan, IA

Job alert: These jobs are open in Harlan

Posted by 
Harlan News Watch
Harlan News Watch
 7 days ago

(HARLAN, IA) Companies in Harlan are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Harlan:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bSOQT5j00

1. Diesel Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Omaha, NE

📍 Shelby, IA

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Diesel Technicians in Omaha, NE! Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position Overview: To provide timely, quality ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. READY MIX DRIVER

🏛️ GCC Ready Mix

📍 Denison, IA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GCC Location: Pay rate starting at: $19.24 (hourly) At GCC, employees are our most important resource. As a part of the GCC family, you'll bewelcomed into a culture thatpromotes thecompany vision and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Internal Medicine Physician / MD / DO

🏛️ NOW Healthcare

📍 Audubon, IA

💰 $269,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stable and Growing health system seeks an Internal Medicine Physician to work in a Rural Health Clinic and Hospital in Western Iowa! Come make a difference with a reputable and financially stable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sheet Metal Team Member

🏛️ Job Juncture

📍 Harlan, IA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sheet Metal Team Member Harlan, IA $16-17/hour Our Harlan, Iowa manufacturing client is looking to hire a Sheet Metal Team Member to their 1st shift operations (M-F 6am-2:30pm). This is a growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,321 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Harlan, IA

💰 $2,321 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Harlan, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Harlan, IA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Solo and Team Truck Drivers - Top Pay + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Kottke Trucking, Inc.

📍 Harlan, IA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Solo and Team CDL A Truck Drivers! Solos Average $70,000 Yearly - Earn Up To 56 CPM - Great Benefits As we grow, we are in search of more drivers to join our family. Apply Today! Position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Internal Medicine Physician / MD / DO

🏛️ NOW Healthcare Recruiting

📍 Audubon, IA

💰 $269,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Internal Medicine opening in Audubon, Iowa. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com Stable and Growing health system seeks an Internal Medicine Physician to work in a Rural Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year - Sign-On Bonuses

🏛️ SYGMA - Kansas City Relocation

📍 Harlan, IA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Kansas City Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out - Average $75k+/year! This Position Requires Relocation to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $45,000-$75,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ J.B. Hunt - Straight Truck

📍 Harlan, IA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Straight Truck Driving Jobs With J.B. Hunt! Average up to $75,000/year with Excellent Benefits! At J.B. Hunt, we continue to grow and successfully serve a demanding customer base by adding diversity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Harlan News Watch

Harlan News Watch

Harlan, IA
24
Followers
213
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Harlan News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harlan, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Travel Nursing#Shop#Gcc#Internal Medicine#Sheet Metal Team#Vivian#Onestaff Medical#Rn Med Surg#Drivers Earn#Cdl Solo And#Kansas City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy