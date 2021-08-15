Hiring Now: These roles are open in Rochelle

(ROCHELLE, IL) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Rochelle.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Rochelle:

1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Owner Operator - Up to 10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 Rockford, IL

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring Owner Operators! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Offered Benefits: Solo Drivers gross $7,000 - $10,000 on ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,073 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Rockford, IL

💰 $3,073 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Rockford, Illinois. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

3. Conagra Dedicated - WI

🏛️ Navajo Express, Inc.

📍 Rockford, IL

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * GUARANTEED $78,000+ Annual Salary on a 5 Day Work Week * Get 2 Days Off/Week plus Through House Often * We Pay $300 per Day = $1500+ per Week for ...

4. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Rotary Airlock

📍 Sterling, IL

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Outside Sales Representative Position Level: Reports to Vice President of Operations Company: Rotary Airlock, Sterling, IL Rotary Airlock, a manufacturer of airlock valves, has an immediate ...

5. Diesel Mechanic

🏛️ First Student

📍 Dekalb, IL

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fleet Maintenance Technician $3,000 Sign-On Bonus!* First Student, the largest provider of student transportation in North America, is now hiring a Fleet Technician II! Shift schedule: Monday-Friday ...

6. Manufacturing Assembler

🏛️ Bonnell Industries

📍 Dixon, IL

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary/Objective Under regular supervision assembles equipment. Read instructions, utilize hand and power tools to install and connect manufactured goods. Well versed in undertaking non-standard ...

7. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Sycamore, IL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DCH7 Elgin, IL (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DCH7 - Elgin - 250 Airport Road, Elgin, IL ...

8. Customer Service Representatives

🏛️ Corporate Services, Inc.

📍 Lindenwood, IL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Corporate Services, Inc. has immediate job openings in Lindenwood, IL for customer service representatives on first shift. Current openings pay $15-16.00/hour. This is a great opportunity to get ...

9. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Davis Junction, IL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

10. Administrative Assistant I

🏛️ Rock Valley College

📍 Rockford, IL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Type: Support Staff Date Posted: 7/30/2021 Location: Main CampusPosition Title: Administrative Assistant I Dept : Disability Support Services Employee Status: Full-time Type: SSA Grade: 6 ...