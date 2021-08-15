Cancel
Clay Center, KS

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Clay Center

Posted by 
Clay Center Voice
Clay Center Voice
 7 days ago

(CLAY CENTER, KS) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Clay Center.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Clay Center:




1. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2448 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Clay Center, KS

💰 $2,448 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Next Move, Inc. is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Clay Center, KS. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...



2. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Clyde, KS

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Clyde, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP



3. Class A Regional Flatbed-Will Train Securement-Rider & Pet Day One

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Manhattan, KS

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

lass A Regional or OTR drivers with 6 months experience run flatbed with no flatbed experience get home weekends, earn $1200-$1400/WK and get a $1000 sign on bonus-also great benefits that kick in ...



4. Seldin-Service Technician

🏛️ Seldin Company

📍 Junction City, KS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: What We Are Looking For Seldin Company is seeking a Service Technician atGreen Park apartment community in Junction City, KS. This is a HUD community with 100 units. This position will pay ...



5. Earn $16+ per hour Delivering With EatStreet!

🏛️ EatStreet

📍 Longford, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To fulfill our mission of hooking up people's hunger, we need motivated and enthusiastic individuals to join the EatStreet Delivery team! Perks: * When accounting for base pay, tips, bonuses and ...



6. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Junction City, KS

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...



7. WELDER

🏛️ Shaker Recruitment Marketing for Caterpllar, Inc.

📍 Manhattan, KS

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION: NOW OFFERING NEW HIRE WELDING BONUS OF $1000* ***For candidates outside of 100+ miles, ask us about our $2000 relocation assistance!*** Your Work Shapes the World Whether it be ...



8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,924 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Clay Center, KS

💰 $1,924 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Clay Center, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30/2021



9. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Clyde, KS

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Clyde, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP



10. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Junction City, KS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...



Clay Center Voice

Clay Center Voice

Clay Center, KS
ABOUT

With Clay Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
