Ness City, KS

Ready for a change? These Ness City jobs are accepting applications

Ness City Daily
Ness City Daily
 7 days ago

(NESS CITY, KS) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Ness City.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ness City:


1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Arnold, KS

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates

📍 Arnold, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

3. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Arnold, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Arnold, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

5. CDL A Truck Driver Needed!

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Alexander, KS

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Round Trip Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated Regional CDL-A Reefer Drivers: * $0.58-$0.63 CPM - Based on experience * Minimum Weekly Pay Guarantee - Ask a ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2511.76 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Ness City, KS

💰 $2,511 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Ness City, KS. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

With Ness City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

