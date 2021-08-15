Hiring Now: These roles are open in Exmore

(EXMORE, VA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Exmore.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Exmore:

1. Travel Sonography Technician - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Onancock, VA

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Onancock, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

2. COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION ON-SITE ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

🏛️ Property Management Associates

📍 Cape Charles, VA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A large upscale Community Association on the Eastern Shore of Virginia is looking for a full time Administrative Assistant to support the Community Manager with the day-to-day operations of the ...

3. Vice President, Operations and Construction

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Tasley, VA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Electrical Distributor seeking Vice President of Operations and Construction This Jobot Job is hosted by: Marissa Okun Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us ...

4. OTR Truck Driver

🏛️ Lic - a - Load Trucking LLC

📍 Painter, VA

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Currently looking for an OTR Truck Driver, or local, must have at least 6 months - 1 year driving experience, and clean driving record,

5. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,975 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Onley, VA

💰 $1,975 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Onley, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

6. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Temperanceville, VA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Apply today for CDL-A company truck driver jobs at Tyson Foods! When you join ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $68,000-$85,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Action Resources

📍 Exmore, VA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Action Resources is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Company Drivers Earn $68k-$85k + $7.5k Sign on Bonus - Owner Operators Gross $140k-$300k As one of the premier specialty chemical carriers in the U.S., Action ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $65,000-$100,000/Year

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division

📍 Eastville, VA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Average $65k-$100k+ per Year + Excellent Benefits Local Routes - Get Home Daily Pay after training, varies by location, apply for details Reyes ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $56k-$76k/Year + Great Benefits

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - Chesapeake, VA

📍 Eastville, VA

💰 $76,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn $56,000 - $76,000 Yearly + Excellent Benefits Local Routes - Get Home Daily Reyes Beer Division is the largest beer distributor in the United ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300-$1,500/Week Min. + Great Benefits

🏛️ Hirschbach - Lineage Conklin, NY

📍 Cape Charles, VA

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers Regional Account With $1,300 - $1,500 Weekly Minimum Pay! Two Runs Available! Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Home Daily ...