Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Exmore, VA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Exmore

Posted by 
Exmore Updates
Exmore Updates
 7 days ago

(EXMORE, VA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Exmore.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Exmore:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bSOQN2b00

1. Travel Sonography Technician - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Onancock, VA

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Onancock, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION ON-SITE ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

🏛️ Property Management Associates

📍 Cape Charles, VA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A large upscale Community Association on the Eastern Shore of Virginia is looking for a full time Administrative Assistant to support the Community Manager with the day-to-day operations of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Vice President, Operations and Construction

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Tasley, VA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Electrical Distributor seeking Vice President of Operations and Construction This Jobot Job is hosted by: Marissa Okun Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. OTR Truck Driver

🏛️ Lic - a - Load Trucking LLC

📍 Painter, VA

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Currently looking for an OTR Truck Driver, or local, must have at least 6 months - 1 year driving experience, and clean driving record,

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,975 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Onley, VA

💰 $1,975 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Onley, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Temperanceville, VA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Apply today for CDL-A company truck driver jobs at Tyson Foods! When you join ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $68,000-$85,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Action Resources

📍 Exmore, VA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Action Resources is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Company Drivers Earn $68k-$85k + $7.5k Sign on Bonus - Owner Operators Gross $140k-$300k As one of the premier specialty chemical carriers in the U.S., Action ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $65,000-$100,000/Year

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division

📍 Eastville, VA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Average $65k-$100k+ per Year + Excellent Benefits Local Routes - Get Home Daily Pay after training, varies by location, apply for details Reyes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $56k-$76k/Year + Great Benefits

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - Chesapeake, VA

📍 Eastville, VA

💰 $76,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn $56,000 - $76,000 Yearly + Excellent Benefits Local Routes - Get Home Daily Reyes Beer Division is the largest beer distributor in the United ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300-$1,500/Week Min. + Great Benefits

🏛️ Hirschbach - Lineage Conklin, NY

📍 Cape Charles, VA

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers Regional Account With $1,300 - $1,500 Weekly Minimum Pay! Two Runs Available! Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Home Daily ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Exmore Updates

Exmore Updates

Exmore, VA
21
Followers
228
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Exmore Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Onancock, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Exmore, VA
City
Chesapeake, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Truck Drivers#Club Staffing Onancock#Sonography Technician#Allied Health#Community Association#Community Association#Otr#Med Travelers Onley#Va#Cdl#Tyson Otr Drivers#Tyson Foods#Reyes Beer Division#United#Hirschbach Motor Lines#Home Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy