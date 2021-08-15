Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Worland

(WORLAND, WY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Worland.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Worland:

1. TNCF05-2021-01013-Construction and Field Survey Technician-Basin

🏛️ State of Wyoming

📍 Basin, WY

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TNCF05-2021-01013-Construction and Field Survey Technician-Basin Print ( Apply TNCF05-2021-01013-Construction and Field Survey Technician-Basin Salary $16.40 - $19.44 Hourly Location Basin, WY Job ...

2. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Worland, WY

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Worland, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy

3. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Worland, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,750 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Basin, WY

💰 $1,750 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Basin, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08/30/2021

5. Travel Med Surg RN - Registered Nurse

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Worland, WY

💰 $3,307 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care is a nationally recognized healthcare staffing company partnering with a hospital facility in Worland, WY to provide a travel Med Surg RN. - Specialty: Med ...

6. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Worland, WY

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,430 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Basin, WY

💰 $2,430 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Catapult Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Basin, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Worland, WY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,400-$1,800/Week + Benefits

🏛️ Navajo Express - Doubles

📍 Worland, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Experienced CDL-A Drivers! Consistently Earn $1,400-$1,800/Week - Excellent Benefits - Dedicated Runs! Our growth and commitment to our drivers continues in 2021, with big plans on the ...

10. Truck Driver Home Weekly 1100 to 1300 per week Dedicated Regional

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Worland, WY

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Pay $1100 to $1300 per week Home Weekly- (Regional Routes out for 5.5days & home for your 34 hour reset) Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ~ Michael 770-544-7011 Benefits Paid ...