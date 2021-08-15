Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Anderson

(ANDERSON, IN) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Anderson.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Anderson:

1. OTR Team Reefer Truck Driver Job in Anderson, IN

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Anderson, IN

💰 $168,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : OTR Team Reefer Truck Driver Job - Anderson, Indiana TTM National Team Refrigerated Truck Driving Job Shaffer Trucking is hiring team drivers to join their national fleet. Drivers on ...

2. Sales Representative/Business Development

🏛️ Direct Connect Logistix, Inc.

📍 Indianapolis, IN

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Be a part of our growth in our modern downtown Indianapolis office. Apply today and join the team! If building relationships and closing sales is your superpower then this is for you! We are a ...

3. Restaurant Manager - AWESOME INDIANA COMPANY!

🏛️ Gecko Hospitality

📍 Fishers, IN

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FOH Restaurant Manager Casual Theme - Great Atmosphere If you are a FOH Restaurant Manager searching for a growing company with a festive, fun, family environment this may be the opportunity you've ...

4. AIRLINE CUSTOMER SERVICE SUPERVISOR - Indianapolis International Airport

🏛️ CORPORATE FLIGHT MANAGEMENT INC

📍 Indianapolis, IN

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Contour Airlines - IND - Indianapolis, IN Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $30,000.00 - $55,000.00 Salary/year Travel Percentage ...

5. Assistant Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Fishers, IN

💰 $54,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Casual Dining Assistant Managers If you've been a QSR GM who is looking to get into full-service dining, let's talk! We are looking for a passionate, friendly, and engaged Restaurant Assistant ...

6. Receiving Clerk Mid shift

🏛️ Partners Personnel

📍 Indianapolis, IN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Receiving Clerk Mid Shift to become an integral part of our team! You will help coordinate incoming and outgoing shipment activities. Responsibilities: * Label, print, stamp, and ...

7. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Westfield, IN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DIN1 Indianapolis, IN (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DIN1 - Indianapolis - 5850 West 80th ...

8. Hydraulic Tanks Assembler

🏛️ Pro Resources Staffing Services

📍 Summitville, IN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pro Resources Staffing has partnered with a well-known company in Fairmount, Indiana. We are currently seeking workers in several types of skill sets that have the dedication and desire to build a ...

9. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Anderson, IN

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

10. Retail Sales Associate- Starting at $12.00/hr

🏛️ Bed Bath & Beyond

📍 Noblesville, IN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our mission at Bed Bath & Beyond is to make it easy for our customers, and our associates, to feel at home. We've made enhancements to our store environment and implemented health and safety best ...