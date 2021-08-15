Start immediately with these jobs in Mayfield

(Mayfield, KS) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Mayfield-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. Licensed Health Insurance Agents in Kansas - Work from Home!

🏛️ Faneuil.com

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Faneuil is immediately hiring residents in the state of Kansas to sell health insurance while working from home! All training and production can be performed remotely from home with computer ...

2. Remote Customer Service - Work from Home - Healthcare Division

🏛️ HGS

📍 Udall, KS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The HGS Healthcare Division is growing! Join our team from the comfort of your home and experience the HGS magic. We pride ourselves on shaping careers. We have immediate openings for Customer ...

3. Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ Skechers

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Now hiring with immediate openings - $11.50 pr hr NOW TRENDING: Careers at SKECHERS. Join the thousands of innovators, advocates and forces who are making an impact every day at ...

4. Security Officer Unarmed - Wichita KS $15/hr

🏛️ Brosnan Risk Consultants

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Brosnan Risk Consultants is seeking immediately experienced Unarmed Security Officers in the Wichita, KS area for various retail locations. For immediate consideration please apply to our job listing ...

5. ASSEMBLY WORKER. $300 BONUS! START IMMEDIATELY!

🏛️ DTC Workforce Programs

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an ASSEMBLY WORKER. $300 BONUS! START IMMEDIATELY!!!!! to become an integral part of our team! You will perform assembly line tasks as well as identify areas of improvement to increase ...

6. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Haysville, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

7. Sales Representative: Immediate Hire

🏛️ Allure Marketing, Inc.

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $52,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Allure Marketing, Inc is looking for a talented and motivated Sales Representative to spend significant time learning and putting forward tactics about our client's brand, values, missions, products ...

8. Inbound Sales Agent

🏛️ Public Storage

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Start at $16 per hour and grow up to $26 per hour! Full time, work from home position! Immediate participation in Sales Agent Bonus Plan! As a Phone Sales Agent , you will be able ...

9. Retail Assistant Store Manager (Part Time)

🏛️ Skechers

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Now hiring with immediate openings - $13.73 per hour NOW TRENDING: Careers at SKECHERS. Join the thousands of innovators, advocates and forces who are making an impact every day ...

10. Loss Prevention Officer

🏛️ 1st Class Security

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Opening for a Full Loss Prevention Officer Location: Retail Store in Wichita KS Job Description: * Identify shoplifters thru floor patrol and through the use of Closed Circuit TV * Report ...