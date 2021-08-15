Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mayfield, KS

Start immediately with these jobs in Mayfield

Posted by 
Mayfield News Beat
Mayfield News Beat
 7 days ago

(Mayfield, KS) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Mayfield-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bSOQKOQ00

1. Licensed Health Insurance Agents in Kansas - Work from Home!

🏛️ Faneuil.com

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Faneuil is immediately hiring residents in the state of Kansas to sell health insurance while working from home! All training and production can be performed remotely from home with computer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Remote Customer Service - Work from Home - Healthcare Division

🏛️ HGS

📍 Udall, KS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The HGS Healthcare Division is growing! Join our team from the comfort of your home and experience the HGS magic. We pride ourselves on shaping careers. We have immediate openings for Customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ Skechers

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Now hiring with immediate openings - $11.50 pr hr NOW TRENDING: Careers at SKECHERS. Join the thousands of innovators, advocates and forces who are making an impact every day at ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Security Officer Unarmed - Wichita KS $15/hr

🏛️ Brosnan Risk Consultants

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Brosnan Risk Consultants is seeking immediately experienced Unarmed Security Officers in the Wichita, KS area for various retail locations. For immediate consideration please apply to our job listing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. ASSEMBLY WORKER. $300 BONUS! START IMMEDIATELY!

🏛️ DTC Workforce Programs

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an ASSEMBLY WORKER. $300 BONUS! START IMMEDIATELY!!!!! to become an integral part of our team! You will perform assembly line tasks as well as identify areas of improvement to increase ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Haysville, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Sales Representative: Immediate Hire

🏛️ Allure Marketing, Inc.

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $52,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Allure Marketing, Inc is looking for a talented and motivated Sales Representative to spend significant time learning and putting forward tactics about our client's brand, values, missions, products ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Inbound Sales Agent

🏛️ Public Storage

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Start at $16 per hour and grow up to $26 per hour! Full time, work from home position! Immediate participation in Sales Agent Bonus Plan! As a Phone Sales Agent , you will be able ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Retail Assistant Store Manager (Part Time)

🏛️ Skechers

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Now hiring with immediate openings - $13.73 per hour NOW TRENDING: Careers at SKECHERS. Join the thousands of innovators, advocates and forces who are making an impact every day ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Loss Prevention Officer

🏛️ 1st Class Security

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Opening for a Full Loss Prevention Officer Location: Retail Store in Wichita KS Job Description: * Identify shoplifters thru floor patrol and through the use of Closed Circuit TV * Report ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Mayfield News Beat

Mayfield News Beat

Mayfield, KS
17
Followers
196
Post
465
Views
ABOUT

With Mayfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
City
Mayfield, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Careers#Skechers#Brosnan Risk Consultants#Assembly#Allure Marketing Inc#Closed Circuit Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy