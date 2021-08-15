Cancel
Covington, GA

Hiring now! Jobs in Covington with an immediate start

Covington Voice
Covington Voice
 7 days ago

(Covington, GA) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Covington-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

1. Local Driver Class A CDL

🏛️ Black Horse Carriers

📍 Mcdonough, GA

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Truck DriverHome Daily! BLACK HORSE CARRIERS,the 13thlargest Dedicated Fleet Provider in the U.S., has Full-Time immediate openings forCLASS A DRIVERSin McDONOUGH, GA. $1,200.00/weekly ...

2. Warehouse Packer

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Mcdonough, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is hiring immediately for Entry Level Warehouse Packers in McDonough, Georgia. Pay starting at $15.00-$16.10/hr. with a $0.50/hr. surge pay through the end of 2021, plus a $1,000 sign on bonus ...

3. Package Handler (Hiring for Immediate Openings) - Earn up to $15.50/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Winder, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate: Up to $15.50, plus $1,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 prior to 9/12/2021

4. Package Handler (Immediate Openings!) - Earn up to $17.50/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Bogart, GA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate: Up to $17.50, plus $1,500* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 prior to 9/12/2021

5. CDL A Truck Driver LOCAL

🏛️ Hot Seat Services Inc.

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Openings for LOCAL Class A CDL Truck Drivers! Call (855) 463-6568 Today! * Pay $17.75 per hour * LOCAL, out 1-2 nights per week HOME WEEKENDS * 99% NO touch freight * Paid Orientation

6. Local Driver Class A CDL

🏛️ Black Horse Carriers

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Truck DriverHome Daily! BLACK HORSE CARRIERS,the 13thlargest Dedicated Fleet Provider in the U.S., has Full-Time immediate openings forCLASS A DRIVERSin ATLANTA, GA. This position is a ...

7. Truck Driving Jobs - Dry Van - Home Weekend Options + Average 58 CPM!

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $1,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * Home Weekly * Dry Van - Drop & Hook * Earn Top Pay - $1,100 a week or more * Average 58 CPM with our Exclusive Pay Boosters * Immediate Detention ...

Covington Voice

Covington Voice

Covington, GA
With Covington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

