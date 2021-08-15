Hiring now! Jobs in Covington with an immediate start

(Covington, GA) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Covington-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. Local Driver Class A CDL

🏛️ Black Horse Carriers

📍 Mcdonough, GA

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Truck DriverHome Daily! BLACK HORSE CARRIERS,the 13thlargest Dedicated Fleet Provider in the U.S., has Full-Time immediate openings forCLASS A DRIVERSin McDONOUGH, GA. $1,200.00/weekly ...

2. Warehouse Packer

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Mcdonough, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is hiring immediately for Entry Level Warehouse Packers in McDonough, Georgia. Pay starting at $15.00-$16.10/hr. with a $0.50/hr. surge pay through the end of 2021, plus a $1,000 sign on bonus ...

3. Package Handler (Hiring for Immediate Openings) - Earn up to $15.50/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Winder, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate: Up to $15.50, plus $1,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 prior to 9/12/2021

4. Package Handler (Immediate Openings!) - Earn up to $17.50/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Bogart, GA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate: Up to $17.50, plus $1,500* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 prior to 9/12/2021

5. CDL A Truck Driver LOCAL

🏛️ Hot Seat Services Inc.

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Openings for LOCAL Class A CDL Truck Drivers! Call (855) 463-6568 Today! * Pay $17.75 per hour * LOCAL, out 1-2 nights per week HOME WEEKENDS * 99% NO touch freight * Paid Orientation

6. Local Driver Class A CDL

🏛️ Black Horse Carriers

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Truck DriverHome Daily! BLACK HORSE CARRIERS,the 13thlargest Dedicated Fleet Provider in the U.S., has Full-Time immediate openings forCLASS A DRIVERSin ATLANTA, GA. This position is a ...

7. Truck Driving Jobs - Dry Van - Home Weekend Options + Average 58 CPM!

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $1,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * Home Weekly * Dry Van - Drop & Hook * Earn Top Pay - $1,100 a week or more * Average 58 CPM with our Exclusive Pay Boosters * Immediate Detention ...