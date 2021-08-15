Cancel
Devils Lake, ND

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Devils Lake

Posted by 
Devils Lake Digest
Devils Lake Digest
 7 days ago

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Devils Lake companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Devils Lake:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bSOQIcy00

1. Service Manager

🏛️ Applebee's Devils Lake 7746

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fun. Flexibility. Growth. Are you looking for a fun and exciting environment, flexible work schedule, or an opportunity for growth? Blending all of these together is the difference between a good job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Journeyman Electrician

🏛️ Samson Electric LTD

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Journeyman Electrician needed for our new shop in Devils Lake! What we offer: Overtime available Top wages Health, life, dental, vision insurance IRA match and much more. End of year bonus Join a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. ND-Surgical Technologist - $35.03 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake Hospital in Devils Lake, ND is seeking an individual to work in the OR Department with a team of surgical technologists. We are in a Critical Access Hospital and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Registered Nurse | Step Down Unit | Nationwide | Up To $3,623 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $3,623 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel SDU Assignments Pay Up To $3,623 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Step Down Units (SDU). These ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,016 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $2,016 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Devils Lake, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel CT Technologist - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Devils Lake, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Restaurant Server - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Applebee's Devils Lake

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Server $14-18/hr DESCRIPTION: Did you know Being a restaurant server is one of the best paying jobs out there? Easily make $15 - $30 once you take tips into account. Work a few hours when the kids ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. OTR Truck Driving Job - $.61 CPM

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Company Drivers Needed - CDL-A OTR Dedicated and Local, Home Weekly

🏛️ MercTrucking

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Drivers Needed - CDL-A OTR Dedicated and Local, Home Weekly Why would you drive for MercTrucking? Well, here are a few reasons: Pay: We offer an incredibly aggressive payplan for top notch ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Registered Nurse - PEDS - 13 Week Contract ($1500/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is hiring compassionate Registered Nurses with experience managing the care of infants and children in need of treatment for general medical conditions or surgical procedures for 13 week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Devils Lake Digest

Devils Lake Digest

Devils Lake, ND
