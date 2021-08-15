Job alert: These jobs are open in Randle

(RANDLE, WA) Companies in Randle are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Randle:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,268 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Morton, WA

💰 $2,268 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Morton, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start ...

2. Experienced Real Estate Agent

🏛️ Realty World Cosser and Associates

📍 Randle, WA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Who We AreAt Realty World Cosser & Associates we uphold an ongoing commitment to providing an elevated level of personal service. Our clients come first, and as a result, they are able to achieve ...

3. Technical Support Specialist (Remote)

🏛️ TargetCW - Corporate

📍 Lewis County, WA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Technical Support Specialist Remote (must work west coast hours) Pay: $25hr DOE(Weekly pay) Term: 6 month (Temp to turn permanent) Full- time Benefits: Medical/Dental/Vision Please only apply if you ...

4. Package Sorter (Sat-Tues Shifts Available) - Sign-On Bonus $100

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Mineral, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Dupont, WA Hourly pay rate : Up to $18.45 ...

5. Agent Service Specialist

🏛️ TargetCW - Corporate

📍 Lewis County, WA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Agent Service Specialist Location: Remote (Able to work west coast hours) Pay: $23-$25hr (Weekly pay) Term: 3-6 month (Temp to turn permanent) Full- time Benefits: Medical/Dental/Vision As the ...

6. Heavy Equipment Mechanic

🏛️ Hampton Lumber Sales

📍 Randle, WA

💰 $65,228 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview This position's primary function is to repair and maintain electric, propane, diesel, and gasoline industrial equipment. Work schedule: Monday-Thursday, Swing Shift (2:30 PM to 1:00 AM ...

7. Sales Development Specialist - Full time

🏛️ DemandZEN

📍 Lewis County, WA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DemandZEN, voted Best Places to Work 2020 by Inc., is growing and we are looking for our next Lead Generation Specialist to add to our calling team. This is a full time position and is 100% remote

8. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Morton, WA

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Morton, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,268 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Morton, WA

💰 $2,268 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Morton, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

10. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($1970/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Morton, WA

💰 $1,970 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring a highly skilled Registered Nurse experienced in responding to life-saving situations of seriously ill patients that require immediate and continuous attention for a 13 week contract ...