Crescent City, FL

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
Crescent City Today
Crescent City Today
 7 days ago

(Crescent City, FL) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bSOQGrW00

1. 2nd/3rd Shift Help Desk Specialist - REMOTE 12 MONTH CONTRACT TO HIRE

🏛️ Yoh, A Day & Zimmermann Company

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our globally recognized end client is in need of a Help Desk professional for a 12 month CONTRACT TO HIRE opportunity. Role is 100% REMOTE but requires a LOCAL candidate . Shifts are: 3 pm to 1130 pm ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Palm Coast, FL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Palm Coast, FL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Consultants - Sales Representatives - Come Work for a Winning Team!

🏛️ The Mathews Agency

📍 Palm Coast, FL

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking High Caliber-High Character Sales Consultants + Sales Representatives, who can primarily work remotely, to join our team! Our consultants resolve customer questions and offer solutions ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Crescent City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

