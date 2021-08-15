Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Crescent City, FL) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. 2nd/3rd Shift Help Desk Specialist - REMOTE 12 MONTH CONTRACT TO HIRE

🏛️ Yoh, A Day & Zimmermann Company

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our globally recognized end client is in need of a Help Desk professional for a 12 month CONTRACT TO HIRE opportunity. Role is 100% REMOTE but requires a LOCAL candidate . Shifts are: 3 pm to 1130 pm ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Palm Coast, FL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Palm Coast, FL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Sales Consultants - Sales Representatives - Come Work for a Winning Team!

🏛️ The Mathews Agency

📍 Palm Coast, FL

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking High Caliber-High Character Sales Consultants + Sales Representatives, who can primarily work remotely, to join our team! Our consultants resolve customer questions and offer solutions ...