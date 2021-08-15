Cancel
Bellevue, MI

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Bellevue

Bellevue Journal
(BELLEVUE, MI) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Bellevue.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bellevue:


1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Lease Purchase - Up to $10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 Lansing, MI

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers to Lease Purchase! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Take a look at our No Money Down ...

2. CL A Lease Purcahse - $0 Down-No Credit Check-Home Wkly-No touch

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Lansing, MI

💰 $3,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run regional Lease Purchase - no money down, no credit check with average of $3250-$3600/WK Gross. 99.9% no touch and 85% drop and hook dry van Drivers are home every week for 34-48 ...

3. Operating Room Travel Nurse RN - $3520 per week in MI

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Battle Creek, MI

💰 $3,520 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

4. Occupational Therapist

🏛️ myPTsolutions

📍 Battle Creek, MI

💰 $46 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New Grad Occupational Therapist Opportunity 13-week travel assignment Battle Creek, Michigan Skilled Nursing We are assisting our client in Battle Creek, Michigan, to hire an Occupational Therapist ...

5. General Manager

🏛️ Ulta Beauty

📍 Lansing, MI

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OVERVIEW Experience a place of energy, passion, and excitement. A place where the joy of discovery and uncommon artistry blend to create exhilarating buying experiences--for true beauty enthusiasts

6. Talent Acquisition Specialist

🏛️ Trillium

📍 Kalamazoo, MI

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trillium Staffing is now seeking a Talent Acquisition Specialist for contract work! Work will last for a minimum of 6 months, possibility to convert to a full-time employee. The pay rate is between ...

7. Customer Service Administrator

🏛️ BCforward

📍 Kalamazoo, MI

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bachelors degree (BA) in Business Administration and an equivalent combination of education and experience which has provided both theoretical and practical knowledge in the aviation/aerospace field

8. Multi-Lines Insurance Producer

🏛️ Insurance Network Agency

📍 Battle Creek, MI

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REPORTS TO: Sales Manager PRIMARY ROLE: Sale of insurance products to qualified commercial & personal prospects to ensure continued profitable agency growth, according to specific goals. Prospect for ...

9. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Battle Creek, MI

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $21.45/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,945 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Battle Creek, MI

💰 $2,945 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Battle Creek, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline ...

ABOUT

With Bellevue Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

