Work remotely in Madison — these positions are open now

1. Remote Customer Service Rep In Madison,WI Only

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Madison, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Responsible for connecting with Medicaid members over the phone and resolving issues on their Medicaid Management Information System. They will be resolving issues such as availability ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Madison, WI

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Madison, WI

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Sales Representative (Work From Home)

🏛️ Family First Life Northwest

📍 Madison, WI

💰 $500,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring PT Insurance agent $5K-$12K +/month. FT $15K++ Family First Life is hiring! If you're interested in being in control of your own schedule and income, join the industry leader. We are in ...