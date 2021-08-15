Job alert: These Port Huron jobs are accepting applications

(PORT HURON, MI) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Port Huron.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Port Huron:

1. Travel Nurse RN - DOU - Direct Observation Unit - $2,762 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Port Huron, MI

💰 $2,762 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Catapult Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN DOU - Direct Observation Unit for a travel nursing job in Port Huron, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: DOU - Direct Observation ...

2. Pharmacy Assistant 8

🏛️ State of Michigan

📍 New Baltimore, MI

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Provide a variety of services at an advanced level related to the daily operation of a pharmacy under the guidance of a registered pharmacist. Performs a full range of pharmacy assistant assignments ...

3. Janitorial

🏛️ Paumac Tubing

📍 Marysville, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary/Objective: The janitor associate position is responsible for performing routine building maintenance task and perform general cleaning. Essential Functions: * Performs typical maintenance ...

4. Janitorial Crew Lead - Chesterfield, MI

🏛️ KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

📍 Armada, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Overview: For over 70 years, Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS) has delivered best-in-class property services to major retailers, healthcare, churches, and commercial facilities across the ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Port Huron, MI

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

6. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center

📍 Richmond, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary of Responsibilities: In keeping with the Mission, Vision, and Corporate Values of Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center, the Customer Service Specialist wil l assist clients in the admission ...

7. Contact Center Representative

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Port Huron, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly Services is seeking a temporary Contact Center Representative for a special assignment in Port Huron, MI. This position requires a compassionate individual with strong customer services skills ...

8. Senior Companionship & Basic Care

🏛️ Papa Inc

📍 Port Huron, MI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***Apply here Become a Papa Pal and earn money while making a difference in your community New Pals get a $50 sign up bonus by completing 5 visits within your first two weeks. Earn while doing good

9. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Port Huron, MI

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

10. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Port Huron, MI

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...